How many alligators roam South Carolina? Nobody knows, still.

A pioneering five-year survey and computer modeling effort for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources couldn't come up with an estimate.

The lack of an answer leaves an important question unanswered: Are public hunts, along with private nuisance removals, taking too many of the larger, breeding reptiles to keep the species from seriously declining?

The Post and Courier obtained a copy of the study, completed in May, after a Freedom of Information request to DNR. It's a complex numerical modeling analysis designed as a management tool that was not intended for public release.

Auburn University population modeling researcher Abby Lawson, who began the study at Clemson University, said differences and variations in the number of the reptiles surveyed from one river basin to another, and from year to year, made any estimate of the overall population too uncertain.

But she cautioned there is a danger in taking too many trophy-size animals.

"If the largest alligators were preferentially selected for harvest at the rate they are now, it would lead to a decline in their abundance," she said. The state would need to manage harvests to keep that from happening.

That creates a challenge DNR is looking to solve: Hunters tend to seek out the biggest animals, but the bigger gators also are the mature brood stock.

For years, alligators were an endangered species and off-limits to most hunting. They're still a protected class, but state legislators, spurred by reports of large alligators that didn't shy from people in and around Lakes Marion and Moultrie, approved the hunts in 2008.

Since then, the practice has been widely supported by the hunting public. About 1,000 licenses are issued each year, but in most years, only a few hundred of the elusive gators are taken.

This year's month-long hunt closed last weekend. Reports are still coming in from the field, so it's too soon to say how many alligators were harvested this year.

About as many are taken in private land "nuisance" hunts each year. Those can occur when alligators show up too close to people or too plentiful in waterfowl impoundments. They are removed and killed regularly during spring and summer months.

Alligators are the prehistoric dominant reptiles of the South Carolina coastal plain — dinosaur-looking beasts that can grow longer than 13 feet and weigh more than a half-ton. Some live longer than 60 years. They are hunted for their prized, leathery skin and edible tail, but mostly for trophies. During hunt season each year, social media lights up with photographs of kills twice as big as an adult.

The animals don’t reproduce until they reach about 6 feet, or about 10 to 12 years old. Whether younger animals slightly larger than that could reproduce in the numbers the larger gators do, "nobody in the world has data to definitively answer that question," Lawson said.

After the hunts began a decade ago, the larger gators regularly seen on the water seemed to vanish. Critics worried too many were being removed. DNR said their absence indicated that the hunting was doing what it was supposed to: cull some of the more dangerous animals and make others wary of people.

A 2012 DNR alligator harvest report noted the apparent dwindling of big gators.

“As predicted, the number of large alligators taken has decreased from the previous season," it said. "Large alligators are not an infinite resource, as it can potentially take 20 or more years for an alligator in South Carolina to exceed 10 feet in length. Currently, South Carolina harvests some of the largest alligators throughout the animal’s range.”

The report went on to caution that the loss of large gators could lead to a loss of interest in the hunting program.

The historic estimate of the alligator population has been 100,000 across the soggy counties where most live. Many of the interested parties in the gators' future expected Lawson's survey to show more. The study focused on coastal rivers, particularly the Great Pee Dee, Waccamaw and South Santee.

Population projection graphics in the study indicated a starting number of 85,000, but Lawson called that a theoretical number used to explore how harvesting could affect the population.

Billy Dukes, the DNR wildlife chief, called the number a conservative staring point.

"There is every reason to believe the actual estimate may in fact be higher," he said.

In response to the study, which was paid for from the public hunt license fees, DNR has ended alligator hunts in state wildlife management areas because the animals can be taken outside of those areas, Dukes said.

The department is using the study — among other tools — to evaluate its protocols for monitoring the animals and their harvest.

"We have every intention of using the best available scientific information to inform harvest management decisions for a sustainable alligator population," Dukes said.