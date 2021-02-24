SC gas authority highlighted in "Uncovered" makes changes, Newberry Observer reports

Board members of the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority will publicly disclose discounts for appliances they received, a move made after The Post and Courier’s “Uncovered” project showed they failed to report these benefits as required under South Carolina ethics laws.
In a story published Feb. 23 by The Newberry Observer, one of The Post and Courier’s “Uncovered” partners, Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said he’d contacted the state Ethics Commission about the appliance discounts identified in The Post and Courier's investigation. Senn is also vice chairman of the gas authority
The agency allows board members to buy appliances from the authority's two stores at cost. Records show that authority workers also delivered and installed the appliances for free, saving the board members even more money. Board members spent thousands of dollars on meat smokers, grills and washing machines — deals unavailable to the public.
Under state law, most public officials merely have to report gifts worth more than $25, including discounts and rebates. None of the Clinton Newberry discounts were reported.
In the wake of the "Uncovered" findings, the Ethics Commission told Senn he should disclose the deals, a requirement he said he didn’t know about, the Newberry Observer story said.
Launched Feb. 14, the “Uncovered” investigation also found the agency and four similar utilities spent tens of thousands of dollars on retreats and other perks. The Clinton Newberry authority, for instance, spent at least $337,000 at pricey resorts, such as the The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island and Montage Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head.
In the Newberry Observer story, Senn defended the agency’s lavish spending but also said the authority will study longstanding practices.
Read The Newberry Observer’s story here.
