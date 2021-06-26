SC gardeners have several options to conserve water outside in times of drought

Homeowners looking for a break on their water bill have several options to conserve water this summer, from the method of irrigating to the actual plants they grow.

Water conservation can seem like a far-off issue in the Lowcountry, especially in the past few weeks, as several storms have drenched the coastal region. But this spring saw historically low rainfall. South Carolina's Drought Response Committee, which officially declares the areas that have water scarcity, briefly declared an incipient drought in six counties in early June, before removing the designation on June 23.

Dry periods also send demand soaring for water utilities. For Charleston Water System, the average demand for potable water is 64 million gallons a day. But in dry periods when many people are watering their gardens at once, that demand can approach 90 million gallons a day, utility spokesman Mike Saia said.

So, the feast-or-famine nature of rainfall demands an approach to plan for the times when things are dry — and there are several options to do that, experts said.

First and foremost, it's important not to water in the hottest part of the day, when the resource might easily evaporate out of the soil. So turning on the sprinklers early in the morning or late at night works better to make sure water actually infiltrates and reaches plant roots. Clemson Extension also recommends additional technologies such as sensors that can shut off sprinklers automatically when rain starts to fall.

If gardeners are still regularly watering large areas, CWS also offers a separate account just for irrigation, Saia said. The rate for water in a typical household account is more expensive, because CWS assumes that most of that water will eventually have to be treated as sewage, instead of being used outside. But customers can pay to install a second meter that just counts what comes out of sprinklers or drip hoses, a cost between $500 and $600 that usually pays for itself within four years, Saia said.

Charleston County also has a popular rain barrel program in the spring. The receptacles are used to catch water that runs off roofs and out of gutters, storing excess rainwater for drier times. The county offers them for $70, a discount from a normal price of $120, though this year's event has already passed. There are also several online videos and explainers with potential methods for building your own rain capture system.

Another simple water conservation method is to avoid bare soils, said Kim Morganello, a Water Resources Extension agent for Clemson University. Placing mulch on top of planting beds helps to retain water, and stops sizzling summer heat from frying plant roots, she said.

The soil itself matters, too. Clemson offers soil tests to tell gardeners what nutrients might be missing, and other important data, such as the pH level of soil. That allows gardeners to pick fertilizers that work best with their plant and with the spectrum of nutrients that are potentially missing in the ground.

Finally, gardeners should consider using native plants that are adapted to the wild swings between wet and dry in the Lowcountry, Morganello said. Plants also need to be placed in the right spot, according to concerns like how much sun they can tolerate, and what type of soil they prefer.

"I've got a front yard I think is beautiful and I have a lot of native plants incorporated," Morganello said. "People say to me, 'You must be irrigating all the time,' and honestly, hardly ever do we irrigate."

She hasn't had to water significantly for roughly the past five years, she said, relying on soil preparation and plant selection to do the hard work.