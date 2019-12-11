Gov. Henry McMaster named state Rep. Bobby Cox, a freshman Republican from Greer, to lead South Carolina's new Veterans' Affairs Department.

He is a former Army Ranger who was elected to the General Assembly in 2018. The 39-year-old made headlines for parachuting out of an airplane to announce his candidacy before defeating GOP incumbent Rep. Phyllis Henderson.

“I didn’t foresee leaving the state House or my job, but when duty calls you answer,” Cox told The Post and Courier. “I look forward to making South Carolina the most veteran and military friendly state in the nation.”

McMaster's announced his decision Wednesday at a Statehouse news conference. His pick will still need to be confirmed by the S.C. Senate.

The Legislature created an independent VA program with a law passed in May. The new agency is designed to advocate on behalf of veteran needs and to protect the military’s presence in South Carolina.

McMaster's office told The Post and Courier last week that the Cox was one of three finalists to run the agency. The freshman representative beat out S.C. National Guard Chief of Staff Ronald Taylor, the former director of Emergency Services and Provost Marshal for Fort Jackson, and retired Army Maj. Gen. Will Grimsley, a veteran with 33 years of experience.

Cox is a 2002 graduate of The Citadel and served as the Cadet Regimental Commander, according to his S.C. Legislature biography. He served in the Army for 13 years, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel. His Army experience includes four combat tours to Iraq, some of them with special operations units.

He still serves in the Army Reserve. Cox also has master's degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina.

Adam Benson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.