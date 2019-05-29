This April 24, 2012, photo shows charred, dead trees killed in an April 2009 wildfire still standing outside the Barefoot Landing development in North Myrtle Beach. Three years after the most devastating wildfire in South Carolina history the homes in her Barefoot Landing neighborhood west of the Intracoastal Waterway have been rebuilt. But not far away, acres of charred trees and fallen logs bear witness to the fire that raced across more than 19,000 acres, destroying 76 homes and damaging about 100 more. AP Photo/Bruce Smith