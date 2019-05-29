A state forestry official said a 200-acre fire that started Tuesday evening near Graniteville shut down parts of Interstate 20 in Aiken County and forced a temporary evacuation of homes as the state faced record-high temperatures for the fourth consecutive day.
Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that a fire was "spreading rapidly" near I-20 and Old Graniteville Highway.
They announced the shut down of the interstate at exits 11 and 18. Within three hours, it was over 50 percent contained, deputies said.
Doug Wood, a spokesman for the S.C. Forestry Commission, said the blaze was fully contained, but still burning in spots shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. By afternoon, a portion of the fire had jumped the firebreak lines put around it to a more than 30-acre patch of ground, he said.
The areas evacuated were not immediately clear, though the evacuation order was lifted around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
About 50 people near I-20 were affected, Wood said. The fire remains under investigation.
Tuesday's fire came as the state entered the first stage of drought. High temperature records for May were set in several locations, including the Lowcountry.
On Wednesday, the city of Charleston suspended horse carriage tours due to high temperatures for the fourth day in a row.
The Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Alert on Wednesday morning in response to the historically warm conditions, urging people to avoid burning material outside.
"We're going to see very favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions over the next few days, particularly with the relative humidity values, which will remain low at least until the weekend," Darryl Jones, the commission's fire chief, said in a release.
While the commission has the ability to declare a complete ban on burning in specific counties or across the state, Wood said the agency was stopping short of that measure for the time being.
Some counties, like Horry, had already issued their own burning prohibitions.
In southeastern South Carolina and on through the Midlands, many areas have experienced several consecutive days of 100-plus-degree highs and even higher heat indexes, according to the National Weather Service.
Earlier this month, S.C. officials designated 15 counties, including Aiken, as having entered "incipient" drought stage, the lowest such designation, making the affected areas even more susceptible to risks such as forest fires.