A state forestry official said a 200-acre fire started Tuesday evening near Graniteville, which shut down parts of Interstate 20 in Aiken County and forced some to temporarily evacuate their homes, has been 100 percent contained.
Doug Wood, a spokesman for the S.C. Forestry Commission, said the blaze was fully contained but still burning in spots shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The fire ignited as the state has entered the first stage of drought and high temperature records for May were set in several locations, including the Lowcountry.
Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that a fire was "spreading rapidly" near I-20 and Old Graniteville Highway. At that point, they announced the shut down of the interstate at exits 11 and 18. Efforts to control the blaze were speedily executed, and, in less than three hours, it was over 50 percent contained, deputies said.
The fire remains under investigation.
The exact areas that were evacuated were not immediately clear, though the evacuation order was lifted around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Wood said he was still working to clarify which areas had been evacuated and how many people were affected.
Though the cause of the blaze has not been determined, much of the state in recent days have been slammed with excessively hot temperatures without rain — with no substantial reprieve in sight. The Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Alert on Wednesday morning in response to the historically warm conditions, urging people to avoid burning material outside.
"We're going to see very favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions over the next few days, particularly with the relative humidity values, which will remain low at least until the weekend," said Darryl Jones, the commission's fire chief, said in a release.
While the commission has the ability to declare a complete ban on burning in specific counties or across the entire state, Wood said the agency was stopping short of that measure, for the time being. Some counties, like Horry, had already issued their own burning prohibitions, however.
In southeastern South Carolina and on through the Midlands, many areas have experienced several consecutive days of 100-plus-degree highs and even higher heat indexes, according to the National Weather Service.
For Wednesday in Aiken County, a high of 101 degrees is forecast.
Earlier this month, S.C. officials designated 15 counties, including Aiken, as having entered "incipient" drought stage, the lowest such designation, making the affected areas even more susceptible to risks such as forest fires.