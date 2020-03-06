SC for Ed calls for a 2nd major protest at the Statehouse

COLUMBIA — The teacher advocacy group SC for Ed is calling for a second massive protest at the Statehouse after the Senate passed an education bill organizers say doesn't meet educators' needs.

SC for Ed, which organized last May's 10,000-strong protest, encouraged teachers on social media to return Tuesday, March 24, saying "enough is enough."

Sen. Mike Fanning, an unofficial leader of the group, reposted the "call to action" Friday morning, adding in his tweet "SC Teachers Will Walk!!!"

Fanning, the freshman Democrat who's been fighting the legislation and encouraging teachers to push for its demise, was among just four senators to vote against it.

Despite two other teacher advocacy groups praising pieces of the massive bill, which has dominated the first eight weeks of session in the Senate, Fanning continued to say — and write in social media posts echoed by SC for Ed — that it does absolutely nothing to help teachers.

In contradiction, the state Education Association sent out a news release Thursday calling the bill "a good step forward," though noting it isn't the "overall sweeping reform that is needed" and pledged to keep working for more.

Provisions praised by that group, as well as the Palmetto State Teachers Association, include doubling teachers' classroom supply stipends to $550, restoring additional pay for teachers who receive a national credential, requiring a 30-minute daily break for teachers and barring administrators from assigning non-classroom duties to teachers.

Another section those groups applause adds summer programs for struggling readers after kindergarten, first and second grades.

SC for Ed had given legislators until March 17 to make substantial progress on its list of eight demands before scheduling a second protest. Several of those priorities are addressed in either the bill or the budget, which will be debated on the House floor next week. It includes $213 million to give every teacher a $3,000 pay raise.

Their biggest priority not addressed in legislation is limiting class sizes.

Legislative leaders have said for weeks they fully expect another rally regardless of what they do.

"As long as they take the time off and cover their classrooms, I think that's a healthy thing. That's democracy in action," Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree, R-Little River, said Thursday following the 40-4 vote that sent the bill to the House.

But he encouraged teachers to do their research. "Don't just listen to somebody else's talking points and rush to judgement," he said.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, reiterated that legislators fully recognize there's more to do.

"We acknowledge we didn't get everything taken care of. We value their voices. We welcome them to come up for a rally so we can talk to them in person, but there's a lot in here for them to embrace," he said. "We'll continue to work on that if they stay engaged with us.

"No one senator represents the teachers," he added. "We all represent teachers."