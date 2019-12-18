An older angler in Mike Illig's charter boat recently showed him a photo the likes of which Illig doesn't see anymore. It was a flounder bigger than a watermelon.

Flounder, the widely popular catch and night-gigging prey, are shrinking and disappearing, a regional study confirms. Too many hooks in the water are finding them.

In South Carolina "we've seen a steady decline since the 1990s," said Joey Ballenger, an S.C. Department of Natural Resources associate marine scientist.

"The stock is well below what we would consider healthy levels," he added. "It's nearing that scary level."

The study, released earlier this year by researchers in states from North Carolina to Florida including Ballenger, indicated that across the region flounders are at historically low levels and the size of individual fish is getting smaller.

They have been overfished for decades, the study concluded.

It's not widely realized that flounder migrate throughout the region. No one state has an exclusive stock. In waters around Charleston, most anglers say they are reeling in fewer and smaller fish, including Illig, of Avid Angling Fishing Charters, and John Fuss, of Holy City Fishing Charters.

"Until they amend the creel (individual catch) and boat (catch) limit in a big way, I do not see much hope," Fuss said.

That puts DNR in a spot.

Flounder are widely sought after, one of those fish you can target in every season and gig, or spear, at night with lights. When other fish are off-limits in South Carolina waters, tasty flounder can fill a cooler. And the number of anglers continues to increase in the state as well as the region.

The survey, Stock Assessment of Southern Flounder in the South Atlantic from 1989 to 2017, was led by the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries. After its release, North Carolina shortened its commercial and recreational flounder catch seasons.

South Carolina currently doesn't have season restrictions.

Unlike red drum, another popular fish that saw population rebounds after catch restrictions were tightened, the flounder keeps slipping away.

In 2013, dealing with the decline, the S.C. Legislature restricted the per day individual catch from 20 per person to 15, and the catch per boat from 40 to 30. The legislature decides limits after hearing recommendations from DNR.

That didn't stop the decline. In 2017, the legislature reduced the catches again, to 10 per person and 20 per boat, and increased the minimum keeper size an inch, to 15 inches, to protect more breeding age fish.

The regional study works from data that predates the 2017 reductions. But the reductions don't seem to have made much difference so far, Fuss said. Ballenger said two years of survey data since the regional work haven't indicated any changes.

DNR continues to asses fish data as it comes in and to look at management options, said Mel Bell, the fisheries management director. The department is also asking anglers for their input at surveymonkey.com.

That work will continue for most of 2020 before recommendations including possible regulation changes would be made to the legislature, he said.

"The flounder fishery has always been one of our top three inshore saltwater fisheries in popularity, and we want to make sure we give it the attention it needs to allow it to remain so in the future," Bell said.

Legislators are interested to see what DNR comes up with, said Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Georgetown, who sits on the Senate's Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. Goldfinch is a former commercial and continuing recreational fisherman.

Any more changes might be premature until the 2017 rule rework is given enough time to show results, he said.

"I don't know how we can make a scientific decision when the data we're looking at is older than our previous decision," Goldfinch said.