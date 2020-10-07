SC firms in line for $75M state payout add a pair of powerful allies to legal team

Within a week, a South Carolina judge is expected to decide if Attorney General Alan Wilson has the legal right to pay attorneys a $75 million cut of the nine-figure settlement that outside firms helped negotiate over the federal government’s failure to dispose of unwanted plutonium.

In the latest legal arguments Wednesday over Wilson’s controversial proposed payout, the lawyers who stand to collect the money had a new pair of allies backing their position: two of the state’s most prominent lawyer-lawmakers.

Rep. Todd Rutherford, a Columbia attorney and House Minority Leader, is representing the capital city’s Willoughby & Hoefer in the case. That firm has also retained Sen. Gerald Malloy, a Darlington attorney and near 20-year member of the upper chamber. Both are Democrats.

In Wednesday’s 90-minute virtual hearing before Circuit Court Judge Alison Renee Lee, it was Rutherford who took the lead in arguing that Willoughby & Hoefer and another Columbia law firm are entitled to their fees, no matter the dollar figure. Malloy told Lee he backed Rutherford’s position.

Rutherford is one of six lawmakers serving on the 10-member Judicial Merit Selection Commission, which screens judges and recommends them for appointment to the General Assembly. Malloy is a former member of that panel.

Rutherford was also a vocal supporter of Lee’s run for a seat on the state’s Court of Appeals last year, a bid that failed.

South Carolina is one of two states in which the legislature directly selects judges.

Rutherford declined to comment to The Post and Courier because of the pending case. Malloy didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.

Wilson, a Republican, negotiated the outside attorneys’ fees out of a $600 million settlement with the U.S. government after a yearslong fight over a stockpile of weapons-grade plutonium stored at the Savannah River Site near Aiken.

But the decision stoked controversy almost immediately, including a public rebuke from Gov. Henry McMaster.

In a letter to Wilson, McMaster — a former state attorney general — wrote that he “simply cannot endorse” the $75 million payout. He suggested the state owed its successful settlement more to the work of its political leaders, and not its legal strategy.

The move drew even sharper criticism from 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, a Democrat and longtime opponent of Wilson’s. Pascoe called the proposed payout an “unconscionable” sum. He also said it “reeks of political cronyism” because it would benefit the Willoughby & Hoefer firm where Wilson used to work.

Wilson’s proposal also sparked a lawsuit from the S.C. Public Interest Foundation and longtime ethics watchdog John Crangle. That group contends the fees are “astronomical” and illegal. The suit prompted Circuit Court Judge Debra R. McCaslin to temporarily block the law firms from receiving the money last week.

During the latest hearing Wednesday, Jim Griffin, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, requested Lee extend the freeze of the settlement proceeds. Lee agreed to issue her order by Oct. 14.

Griffin argued that state law requires that money from settlements be deposited into the state’s coffers and disbursed only by the Legislature. Exceptions only allow for settlements to be approved by a judge through a special court order, Griffin argued.

Otherwise, he contended, the state would allow the attorney general “unfettered discretion” to pay as much money as he wants, to whomever he wants, “and nobody can question it.”

“That is not the law, and it should not be the law,” Griffin told Lee.

Rutherford countered that the attorneys could have been in line to collect even more money.

The lawyers’ cut of roughly 12 percent is well below typical rates negotiated for attorneys’ fees, which for large settlements can be as high as 40 percent, Rutherford said.

Lee later seemed to acknowledge that point, noting that “most people would recognize (the fee) is not unreasonable, generally speaking.”