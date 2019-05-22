Jacqueline Forsyth has a gear bag packed and ready to go for when she gets the call.
The 27-year-old North Charleston resident and S.C. Forestry Commission project forester has fought blazes in six Western states, including the devastating Ferguson blaze in California last summer.
She's one of multiple firefighters who travel the country each year to cross-train in other forest environments as well as to help when someplace is burning.
South Carolina crews regularly battle blazes in the West in the summer while crews from out there regularly train with crews here doing controlled burns in the winter.
Forsyth has dug ditches, mopped up hotspots and camped "out on the line" as the smoke hung on the ground around the crew.
"You have to be mindful of everything around you," she said. "Your situational awareness has to be high."
The techniques they learn become valuable components of their skill set for fighting fires back home. The bottom line is a national network of experienced firefighters who can be and are called out almost anywhere when a monster fire erupts.
"We get to bring that knowledge back and put it to use when we need to here at home," said Darryl Jones, the S.C. Forestry Commission forest protection chief.
The month of May is part of the transition time. The controlled burns in the East are about over. The West's fire season is coming.
All told, more than 150 state and federal firefighters from South Carolina were deployed in 2018 to help fight the fierce blazes that raged across the West. They included personnel from the commission, the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as personnel from the National Weather Service.
How many could go this year depends on how dry it is here and how bad wildfires get there. The arid West is already drying out after a wet winter.
How valuable their services are played out during the 2016 Pinnacle Mountain fire in South Carolina, a blaze that scorched some 10,000 acres around its namesake mountain, near Table Rock State Park.
It burned for about a month before it was put out.
Some 200 firefighters per day were out at its worst — crews from across South Carolina, surrounding states, Utah, Oregon, California and Washington state.
One of those crews, from Utah, had never been in South Carolina before. They faced a few surprises, said Brett Ostler, Utah Division of Forestry fire management director. For instance, leaves would keep burning on the ground and burn hot enough that even rain wouldn't put them out.
But working alongside veteran South Carolina crews they quickly picked up the techniques they needed. The coordinated response to the 2016 fire in the Upstate wasn't by accident; firefighters on both teams had collaborated with others on fires before.
South Carolina is in better shape so far this year compared to 2016 conditions. The counties around Charleston are somewhat dry, but not nearly as dry as the state was overall three years ago, said Darryl Jones, Forestry Commission forest protection chief.
That could change quickly.
"Every few years things dry off during the late spring or summer and we have a spike in fire activity. Those conditions usually don’t last too long," Jones said. Then showers and high humidity tend to keep the ground moist.
Meanwhile, a snowier winter has kept the Western forests relatively moister this year than last, said Babette Anderson, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.
But it's expected to get worse. The hotter and drier the summer gets, the higher the risk gets, especially with the threat of lightning strikes touching off wildfires.
Forsyth is one of some 50 Forestry Commission firefighters who could be deployed if fires overwhelm crews in the West. This year she will also be real-time training as a "tractor boss," learning how to position tractor crews as winds and conditions move a fire.
A tractor crew clears trees to create breaks in the forest to slow or stop fires from spreading.
Forsyth is a Summerton native who grew up in the woods. She combines a quiet disposition with a determined professionalism. She laughed when asked what her family thinks of her career choice, then was caught off guard a moment later when asked why she does it.
"It's exciting," she said. "You get to help people. I'm all about trying to help, even if I can give them just a little bit of comfort. You see the old fire scars on the trees and know you're helping save this place. That's an incredible feeling."
Forsyth has brought back skills from her experiences that include mapping fire response, and self-help tips learned working in high country steep terrains not present in the flat Lowcountry. Her boot lacing skips an eyelet at the ankle joint. She smiles a little as she talks about the blisters she got before she re-laced.
"Take care of your feet, you've got to take care of your feet," she says almost to herself.