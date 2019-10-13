After months waiting in limbo for federal relief funds tied to natural disasters and the mounting global trade war, South Carolina farmers are finally able to apply to recoup their losses.

Enrollment in the federal Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program opened across the country last month.

The program allows farmers who have suffered losses from natural disasters to apply for reimbursement from a single source of money allocated in the May disaster relief package signed by President Donald Trump.

It was previously unclear whether the Palmetto State would be allocated a specific sum of money to recoup its estimated $205 million crop loss, or whether the state's farmers would apply for reimbursement from a pot of money open to farmers across the country.

Ultimately, the U.S. Department of Agriculture settled on the latter option.

The WHIP funding process is one the department has used before, and early results show the software and application process is running smoother than in years past, said Boone Peeler, director of the S.C. Farm Service Agency.

"We seem to have whatever kinks we had worked out," Peeler said.

"We want to make it as painless as possible for the folks who come in and we want to give them the correct information when they do come in and sign up," she added. "I don't like misinformation, and I know farmers don't either."

So far, 216 South Carolina farmers have applied for disaster reimbursement totaling more than $5.3 million, USDA spokesperson Amanda Heitkamp said.

Since it's still busy season for farmers, Peeler said he expects enrollment to pick up in the coming weeks. The FSA should have a better estimate of how many farmers in the state next month.

There is $3 billion in WHIP funding available for farmers across the country who suffered losses from Hurricane Florence, general flooding, tornadoes and wildfires. But in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Virginia alone, there is more than $6 billion in need, officials with the S.C. Department of Agriculture have said. It seems unlikely that farmers will recoup all of their losses from the funding sources currently in place.

"Our role is really more to stay in touch with our representatives and advocate for South Carolina farmers," said Eva Moore, communications director for the state Department of Agriculture. "We're really pleased that this funding is coming through."

Natural disasters aren't the only hit farmer's pocketbooks have taken in the last two years. An escalating global trade war also has impacted American crops, namely corn and soybeans, and it has cost farmers around the county billions of dollars. Trump in 2018 and 2019 has authorized a total of $28 billion in buyouts to help farmers recoup those losses through an aid system called the Market Facilitation Program.

In 2018, FSA paid out $24.18 million in MFP payments to South Carolina farmers. This year, FSA has paid $25.43 million so far, Heitkamp said.

Though the funds may not recoup every farmer's entire loss, there currently isn't a deadline to seek WHIP funding. So until the FSA hears differently, Peeler said farmers should sign up for reimbursement as soon as possible.

"It probably will (run out) at some point. But we just need our folks to come in," Peeler said. "We've heard from them, and we kind of get estimates on damages throughout the state ... but if you don't come in and sign up, that money is there."