For three of the past four years, cotton farmers in the Pee Dee have lost their crops to catastrophic flooding.

In 2015, the 1,000-year-flood brought more than $330 million in damage. A year later, Hurricane Matthew cost another $50 million.

Florence will provide yet another hit, and several farmers across the Pee Dee know their crops will once again be decimated. They are waiting with anxiety to learn how much federal crop insurance will not cover — and how much, if anything, the government will provide in emergency farm aid.

The ultimate answers will affect everything from farmers' ability to remain in business to government balance sheets to the future availability of boiled peanuts on the side of the road.

In central Marion County, seventh-generation row crop farmer Neal Baxley surveyed the damage to his cotton, peanuts, hemp and soybeans.

Of the 1,800 acres of cotton he planted this year, most were compromised by the storm.

And that's a particularly bitter pill for Baxley, as this cotton was poised to be one of the best yields yet, priced higher by the Chicago Board of Trade than in recent years. It would have gone overseas for clothing production. The seeds would have provided the base for livestock feed or cooking oils. Harvest time was only weeks away when Florence hit.

After borrowing hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple lenders to produce his cotton, Baxley now has to wait months before trying again. No farmer wants a hand-out, he said, but if the government has an interest in keeping farming domestic and keeping prices low for consumers, something needs to change.

Farming and losing money

Only 1 percent of peanuts had been harvested.

Only 4 percent of soybeans had dropped their leaves, and 75 percent were still setting pods.

Many farmers obtain federal crop insurance as a provision of the Farm Bill. The federal farm bill is updated every five years and expires on Sept. 30. The 2018 bill is working its way through the House.

The 2014 Farm Bill does not include disaster aid for agriculture. Such aid, along with traditional farm subsidies that offered direct payouts, was removed from the Farm Bill in 2008.

"There was a time where farmers were getting a black eye from the general public," said farmer and Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun County.

Harry Ott, father of Russell Ott, is the president of the South Carolina Farm Bureau. Since 2014, farm income across the nation has fallen by 52 percent, Ott said. Then came a series of natural disasters. Then, for corn and soybean farmers, came tariffs.

"Without farm assistance, it was already going to be very thin margins to maintain any semblance of profitability," Harry Ott said. "Most people believe crop insurance will make a farmer whole. Even if you have a total loss, and you have crop insurance maxed out, you’re going to get about two-thirds of the cost of production back. There's no way to break even if you have a total loss."

Crop insurance typically maxes out at 85 percent of farmed land, and premiums are based on a 10-year historical average of yield sizes and prices. Averaging three disaster years into that 10-year average skews the production history.

The 2014 Farm Bill does include some price protection programs designed to work like subsidies, Russell Ott said. But those, too, are based on average prices, said JC Carroll, co-owner of Agriliance Insurance Group.

In 2017, peanut prices fell drastically and peanut farmers received aid. But even though corn, cotton, wheat and bean prices also fell, those prices had already been so low that the change in price did not trigger subsidies, Carroll said.

"Everybody thinks crop insurance works like auto insurance, where you insure the full value of the car," said Horry County cotton farmer Cornelius Squires. "As crop prices drop and yields are bad, insurance doesn’t even cover input costs. You’ve basically been farming and losing money every year."

Squires said many Pee Dee farmers have refinanced their land, which feels like taking a second or third mortgage on a home. It is an emotional, but necessary step to ensure they can survive until the next harvest.

In Dillon County, Daniel Baxley (no relation to Neal Baxley), lost most of his 1,150 acres of cotton.

"Now three out of the last four years we've lost a cotton crop," he said. "It's been very tough being a farmer in the state. ... We're not trying to farm and make insurance claims each year."

Cameron Flowers is a loan officer for Florida-based Ag America Lending. Based in Aynor, Flowers helps customers in both Carolinas use the value of their land to stretch loans on equipment and other farm costs.

The way crop insurance is currently structured is not working, Flowers said, but he admitted he does not see an easy solution.

"It's going to take a lot of help from different sources and people getting creative," he said. "We've got to have the farmers in the Pee Dee region and in the Carolinas. The world depends on our food."

'Never in my life'

Ronald Rabon, 63, is a third-generation farmer in Horry County. This year, he spent roughly $402,000 planting 700 acres of cotton and $187,000 planting 500 acres of soybeans. Insuring the 700 acres of cotton cost him another $40,000.

His premium increased this year because flooding from 2015 and 2016 affected his historical yield average, a major factor in crop insurance. In 2015, he paid only $34,000 to insure 900 acres of cotton.

That's not the only financial burden he's faced. In 2016, Rabon refinanced several tractors, ranging in cost from $60,000 to $240,000. He also refinanced a used cotton picker he bought for $250,000. He estimated he has borrowed nearly $500,000 to cover the cost of the 2018 harvest, which was near completely destroyed by Florence.

"I'm being punished for what Mother Nature's done," Rabon said. It doesn't help that harvest time for cotton and peanuts coincides with peak hurricane season.

His story fits a larger trend in the Pee Dee and southeastern North Carolina, Flowers said. These areas of the Carolinas have very fertile soils and a good climate for row crops — providing the backbone of the economies in both states.

Most of Ag America Lending's customers in these two regions sustained devastating damage from at least two of the three most recent storms.

Some, like Rabon, suffered the wrath of all three.

"It's a very difficult time in the agriculture industry, all over the U.S., but really in the Carolinas with the disasters we've been dealt over the last four years," Flowers said.

Rabon has two sons, but neither has pursued farming. Without heirs to his grandfather's land, and his financial options dwindling, Rabon worries about the future of his farm — and other multi-generational farms in the Pee Dee.

"Never in my life had three years out of four I lost a crop," he said. "I don't know how we're going to survive this. I really don't."

How will politicians respond?

In 2015, after the 1,000-year flood caused more than $330 million in damage to crops across the state, Congress recognized that crop insurance would not cover the costs of production for farmers. The House allocated millions to emergency farm aid, Carroll said. At the time, Gov. Nikki Haley needed only to apply.

Farmers in the Pee Dee hoped Haley would pursue that supplemental aid. She didn't. The farmers had chosen to be under-insured, Haley spokeswoman Chaney Adams said at the time.

"The governor does not believe we should treat farmers differently than any other business owners in South Carolina," Adams said.

Many Pee Dee farmers barely hung on, said Russell Ott.

Even though state lawmakers allocated $40 million in emergency aid — a move that overrode a Haley veto — Ott said many farmers still remember what they saw as a lack of understanding when it came to crop insurance.

In contrast to Haley's 2015 decision, McMaster included agricultural losses in the state's application for federal aid on Thursday. He assessed the current damage at $125 million.

Neal Baxley, the Marion County farmer, said farmers don't want handouts, "but when you live in this northeastern part of South Carolina, which is one of the poorest parts of the state, where (we have) lost textile mills and there is high unemployment, ag is pretty much all that's left."