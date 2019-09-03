With the impending potential threat of Hurricane Dorian, Lowcountry residents are likely considering what resources to pin down to protect their homes and families.

Sandbags are often one of those resources.

While the S.C. Department of Health Environmental Control has allowed and recommended the use of sandbags on beaches for a brief period during Hurricane Florence, the use of them at home is a personal preference.

Derrec Becker, chief of public information for the S.C. Emergency Management Division, said the state typically delivers sandbags to individual counties upon request from county emergency managers.

So far, he said the division hasn't gotten a lot of requests for those specific resources.

“Of course, we’re standing by," he said on Friday. "It's the Lowcountry."

For people who choose to use sandbags, experts at East Bay True Value said residents shouldn't stock up on 12 sandbags just yet. They should first watch the storm closely.

A lot of stores sell them, so they aren't necessarily in short supply, they said. Additionally, some counties have areas set up where residents can fill their sandbags. And most are reusable.

East Bay True Value employees also said it doesn't hurt to have one or two sandbags sitting around the house. As far as placement, they recommend that residents put them around areas that could be entryways for water.

The doors of a home are good places to start, they said, as well as basements or garage windows. The Federal Alliance for Safe Homes emphasized that people should fill sandbags half full.

If stacking them, residents should limit the stack to three layers. If more are used, the alliance recommends stacking them against a building for support or in a pyramid.

They said sandbags should be used for a small amount of water-flow protection — up to 2 feet. If higher levels are anticipated, additional steps should be taken.

Becker agrees.

“We recommend evacuation over any sort of thing," he said.