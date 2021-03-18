SC expecting severe thunderstorms, wind and possible tornadoes on Thursday

Severe weather is expected to hit southeast South Carolina on the afternoon of March 18, bringing thunderstorms, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said storms will affect inland parts of the state around 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., while coastal areas will see issues mainly from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with storms lasting about one to two hours once they hit.

The threat should be over by early evening.

Along with rain, forecasters have predicted strong wind gusts of more than 58 miles per hour, which could tear down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.

The state could also see some tornadoes and one inch diameter hail.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.