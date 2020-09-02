SC environmental groups sue over Trump changes to Clean Water Act

Six environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Trump administration change to the Clean Water Act, arguing the re-interpretation of the environmental law will hobble states' abilities to protect streams, lakes and wetlands.

Filed last week in Charleston, the suit concerns section 401 of the Act, which lets a state add conditions to federal permits for construction that impacts waterways.

In past cases, the provision allowed environmentalists to push for protection of a rare Upstate plant and for protection of wetlands along the Savannah River after a harbor deepening downstream.

"This has been a very important tool that the state has used to protect our water resources and our wildlife and our public lands for decades," said Frank Holleman of the Southern Environmental Law Center, counsel for the environmental groups.

Changes to the rule "not only restrict the authority of our state, but it puts our natural resources at very serious risk," he said.

The Environmental Protection Agency, a defendant along with agency head Andrew Wheeler, "does not comment on pending litigation," a spokeswoman wrote via email.

A press release on the rule change released in June said the revision would make review more efficient and transparent. Wheeler said it would return the law "to its original purpose, which is to review potential impacts that discharges from federally permitted projects may have on water resources, not to indefinitely delay or block critically important infrastructure."

Now, states can only intervene on direct sources of pollution caused by work, like runoff from an industrial facility flowing from a pipe into a nearby river. They cannot consider the whole effects of a project, like how it will interact with past impacts to a waterway or its harm to archaeological resources or rare plants and animals.

That's particularly a concern on the Savannah River, where different stretches are used in different ways that can accumulate to stress the watershed, said Tonya Bonitatibus, the executive director of plaintiff Savannah Riverkeeper.

Lakes dammed for recreation in the northern portion of the river may mean points south can run low in years of drought, exacerbating water quality issues. The river, which serves as much of the border between South Carolina and Georgia, is often the center of complicated decisions with multiple jurisdictions.

Under the Clean Water Act changes, South Carolina would have had no input on work to deepen the Savannah Harbor, Bonitatibus said, because the dredging and dumping was done in Georgia waters.

But that work does affect the Palmetto State, Bonitatibus said, in part by allowing saltwater to intrude further up the river. That has the potential to impact the drinking water supplies of South Carolina towns, he said.

Other plaintiffs on the lawsuit include the Coastal Conservation League, the S.C. Native Plant Society, Waterkeeper Alliance, the Washington, D.C.-based Natural Resources Defense Council and Amigos Brazos, a water protection group based in New Mexico.

Part of the suit argues that South Carolina would lose the ability to protect species like the bunched arrowhead, a wetland plant with delicate white flowers only found in the Upstate and one North Carolina county. The Native Plant Society's Upstate chapter has taken on the species as their cause.

President Katie Ellis worried the rule change would block future attempts for public engagement.

"If we were to lose that opportunity I think people ... would feel like they have lost something intrinsically important to the natural history of South Carolina," she said.

The Clean Water Act has been one of several longstanding environmental laws rolled back by the current administration, and this is not the only change to the law. EPA previously moved to re-define which waters were protected under the law, leaving some wetlands in South Carolina and elsewhere vulnerable. A lawsuit opposing that change is also pending in federal court in Charleston.

Holleman said the two actions by the administration are contradictory in their stated goals. EPA justified its re-definition of protected waters in part by arguing it would give states more latitude to claim jurisdiction, he said. But the more recent rule change largely removes another avenue for states to weigh in on water protection.

Some 17 states are also suing the Trump administration for curtailing their powers under a section of the Clean Water Act, Reuters reported, though the group does not include South Carolina. That suit was filed in California.

Like many moves by the White House, the changes were made by re-writing a regulatory rule, not by law that passed through Congress. It could be un-done in the term of a new president.

Bonitatibus said it was likely that the effects of this measure will be lasting regardless.

"I think the legal challenge will have to make its way through, and we will probably see some pretty significantly bad projects move forward in that period of time," Bonitatibus said.