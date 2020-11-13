SC elections free of any fraud, officials say amid accusations in other states

COLUMBIA — Amid fraud accusations from President Donald Trump about early voting in states he's losing, South Carolina election officials assert there was no interference or chicanery in the Palmetto State in a year that saw more people vote before Election Day than on it.

“The S.C. Election Commission takes all reasonable measures to secure South Carolina’s election infrastructure. The commission is confident in the accuracy and integrity of the 2020 general election,” agency spokesman Chris Whitmire told The Post and Courier on Friday.

His remarks follow a statement issued a day earlier by the federal agency Trump created in 2018 to help protect states' computer voting systems from hackers and viruses.

The statement rebuked claims of tainted vote counts in the race between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The state Election Commission holds a spot on a subcommittee of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In uncertified election results and with counting ongoing in some states, Biden is projected to lead Trump by more than 70 votes in the Electoral College, eclipsing the 270 needed to win the presidency.

He is also up by more than 5 million in the popular vote.

“The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history,” the federal agency said. “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.”

In all, 1.33 million South Carolinians voted absentee in a pandemic election when legislators temporarily changed state law to allow any registered voter to cast a ballot early without needing an excuse, either by person or mail. That's more than the total vote in four of South Carolina's last 10 general elections, and more than twice the prior record of 503,000 absentee votes set in 2016.

Overall voter turnout was 72 percent, the second highest in 25 years.

There were a few Election Day glitches, however, but in Dorchester County 14,000 misprinted ballots required hand-counting.

Trump won the Palmetto State easily, securing 55 percent of the vote and picking up its nine electors. Statewide and congressional Republicans have supported Trump's refusal to concede, pending investigations into claims of foul play in battleground states including Georgia and Pennsylvania.

“The integrity of our elections are only as good as people’s confidence in it,” U.S. Rep-elect Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, said during a Tuesday press conference at the S.C. Statehouse.

She was joined by other members of the delegation to announce proposed legislation that would give states more federal guidance about how to conduct their elections.

“We owe it to America to get this right," said U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a Republican representing the northwestern 3rd District, which borders Georgia. "To make it about a single personality is wrong. This is about statute. This is about the rule of law, and this is ultimately about the voters in this country having certainty.”

In 2019, the state paid $51 million on a new voting system, replacing thousands of antiquated, digital-only machines for ones that also print paper ballots, allowing for audits and verification of results. The contract went to Omaha-based Election Systems & Software, whose vice president of security was part of the federal agency vouching for the accuracy of the 2020 presidential contest.