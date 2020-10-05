SC election officials urge voters to get witness signature on absentee ballots

Counties across the Palmetto State have begun sending out absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election. For this year's election only, all South Carolina voters are allowed to vote absentee by mail because of changes state lawmakers approved last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Election officials in Charleston, Greenville and Horry counties said the most common errors on absentee ballots are missing signatures.

"The biggest thing that would disqualify a ballot is that a voter did not sign the signature line for the absentee ballot," said Isaac Cramer, a project manager with the Charleston County Board of Elections.

In the past, South Carolina has required witness signatures on absentee ballots. A decision on whether they will be required for the November election is currently being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Election officials are urging voters to get the witness signatures just in case the issue is settled that way in court.

"It can be anyone. It could be your spouse. There is no specification in the law of who that is," Cramer said. "Anyone from anywhere can be that witness."

For the November election, many counties across the state are offering in-person absentee voting and absentee ballot drop offs leading up to Election Day.

All absentee ballots must be either returned by mail or in-person to an election official. If you are returning a ballot on behalf of someone else, you must have the appropriate yellow form completed.

For information on in-person absentee voting, how to receive an absentee ballot or how to return it, contact your county's election office.

You can find contact information for your county's office on scvotes.org.