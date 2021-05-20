SC educators worry order ending mask mandates will worsen teacher shortage crisis

In the week following Gov. Henry McMaster's order to end mask requirements in schools, some teachers are questioning whether they want to continue on in the profession.

The order, which McMaster signed May 11, directed the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to create and provide a form that allows students to opt out of wearing a mask in schools. It also dissolved municipal mask mandates that hinged on the state's ongoing state of emergency.

The governor cited declining COVID-19 cases and deaths as well as the availability of the vaccine, which opened to people age 12 and older on May 12, as his reasoning for the order.

DHEC released the form May 12, inciting a chaotic day for South Carolina school districts. State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman derided the order, saying it circumvented "public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year.

Aside from the form itself, school districts were given very little guidance as to how to implement the new order, which resulted in teachers being left to their own devices. In some instances, teachers found themselves being middleman between people who were pro-mask and those who were against them.

Some students who chose to continue wearing a mask did not want to sit next to students who chose to stop wearing them. Teachers had to find a compromise that ultimately angered parents.

"We were just put in a bad spot being asked to accommodate the different values and views on masks when it's difficult," said Mary Rita Wilson, Dorchester District 2 teacher and president of the Summerville Education Association. "You're in a small room. You can't always do that."

In the days that followed the mask order, parents and other community members posted to a Facebook group titled "Unmask our Children SC," claiming that teachers were alienating students who opted out of the mask rules from students who chose to wear the masks.

In one post to the group, a parent wrote that her student at Charleston County School of the Arts was told she could not "talk/stand/move in his class without a mask on."

Officials at Charleston County School District and Dorchester District 2 both said that teachers have been instructed to not separate or single out students who aren't wearing masks. The districts are continuing to implement social distancing protocols and are maintaining seating charts that were put in place before masks became optional.

Officials at Berkeley County School District — the only district in the state that has not required masks since the beginning of the pandemic — declined to comment.

Other parents encouraged their children to record teachers and send the videos to Project Veritas, a conservative group with goal of exposing corruption in government. The South Carolina Education Association sent a letter to its members informing them of the potential recordings.

However, the education association's president, Sherry East, and other teachers have not heard of any instances where teachers were actually being recorded.

"That sent up a red flag because we're familiar with Project Veritas and some of the tactics they us in other states," East said.

Another teacher advocacy group, SC for Ed, canceled a scheduled protest May 17 after a number of teachers received "harassing and threatening messaging from groups with extreme views about masking," according to a statement from the group.

"Lack of plan and execution put us in this place where parents reacted that way," Leanna Rossi-Potter, the Charleston SC for Ed representative, said. "It led to more divisiveness in our state and it placed parents against teachers."

So far, teachers say the extreme messaging and threats have been limited to social media posts. However, some worry that the reaction to the mask order is going to affect teacher retention in a state that is already facing a teacher shortage crisis.

According to a December report from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention & Advancement, nearly 6,000 teachers in the state did not return to their job in the same district after the 2019-20 school year and around 42 percent of teachers who had less than five years experience left the profession after that school year.

As of February, there were around 500 teacher vacancies across the state.

"I get emails everyday from fabulous teachers, who have many years left in them, saying 'I'm done,'" said Kathy Maness, executive director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

If you ask Maness and other teacher advocates, there's not a resolution at this point.

"The damage is done," she said.

Representatives of the governor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.