SC educator advocacy group plans teacher walkout to protest salary freeze

Public school teachers across South Carolina are planning to take a day off from work Wednesday to protest a temporary suspension of salary increases.

SC for Ed, the teacher advocacy group that organized the 10,000-strong march on the Statehouse steps last year, is urging educators across the state to use a personal day and stay home from school to raise awareness of the issues teachers are facing as schools reopen during a global pandemic.

It's unknown how many will participate in Wednesday's protest, but the event will include teachers who are in the classroom with students and those who are providing instruction online.

The "Stand Up and Step Out" teacher walkout comes after what the group calls a "wildly disappointing" move by the S.C. House to not pass a state budget. Approved by the Senate last week, the budget includes more funding for teacher salaries and base student costs.

In the spring, the Legislature passed a continuing resolution, a measure that keeps the state government running at last year’s spending levels. As a result, teachers' annual salary bumps, also known as step increases, have been temporarily halted.

"With everything that they’re pushing and still freezing our salaries, the disrespect toward teachers is at an all-time high," said Saani Perry, SC for Ed's diversity and inclusion officer.

While the issue of teacher salaries is the main catalyst for Wednesday's protest, SC for Ed leaders say there are dozens of other issues in play that also prompted teachers to take action.

"We’re not just fighting about salaries, we’re fighting about fully funding education and adding funds to the base student cost," Perry said. "This is not just about teacher salary, it’s about doing what’s right for education."

Senators passed a state budget last week that gives teachers small raises, an additional $175 stipend to poll workers and $1,000 hazard pay bonuses to state employees. Their plan for the fiscal year that started 2-and-a-half months ago allocated $309 million of a projected surplus, though $70 million of that went to a reserve account for unknown COVID-19 expenses. The rest of the $861 million surplus was set aside for potentially plugging shortfalls in case the economy worsens.

But House leaders don't want to spend any of that potential surplus yet, saying the economy remains too uncertain. The House's chief budget writer, Rep. Murrell Smith, said Thursday he'd like to give the pay bumps now but doesn't want to risk having to lay off teachers later if the economy continues to freefall.

He said House leaders are committed to passing a plan mimicking the Senate's when the Legislature returns in January, if the outlook hasn't worsened. At that point, the state's fiscal year would be half over, and projections will hopefully be much clearer. The state's economic advisers expect to revise their revenue projections in November. If legislators do pass the plan in January, teachers' raises would be retroactive to the July 1 start of the fiscal year.

The Senate plan spends $50 million on pay bumps for teachers. But those are nowhere close to the $3,000-per-teacher pay hikes legislators intended before the pandemic forced shutdowns worldwide. That would cost an additional $213 million.

Instead, the Senate plan provides teachers their normal annual bump for an additional year in the classroom. The state-paid step increases, suspended without a new budget, generally represent a 2 percent raise and end at 23 years of experience, meaning the state’s most veteran teachers still wouldn’t benefit.

It's only a few weeks into the start of the new school year, but educators say they are frustrated and exhausted. Some have already resigned, and education advocates say it's certain that more will follow.

Over 27 percent of school staff surveyed said they plan to leave their current jobs, according to results of an SC for Ed poll released Friday.

The grassroots organization collected responses from more than 4,000 teachers, or roughly 7 percent of the state's total teaching force.

The results "painted a picture of inequity and confusion across the state as districts responded to the COVID-19 crisis with varying resources and directives given by both district- and state-level leaders," according to the summary of survey findings.

"We just felt like this was a time to do something, a time to have our voices heard, a time to say ‘this is unacceptable,' " said SC for Ed board member Dottie Adams.

Adams, who teaches in Richland School District 1, said she's thankful her district opted to start the school year entirely online. Still, she has colleagues across the state that weren't as fortunate.

"I can’t imagine if I was also having to worry about my own health, the health of my own children and then the health of my students," she said.

In Charleston County schools, where students had the option to return for a full week of face-to-face instruction, 85 percent of teachers surveyed had a negative opinion of the district's reopening plan. It's a similar story in Berkeley County, where 86 percent of survey respondents disapproved of the district's response.

Jody Stallings, a CCSD teacher and director of the Charleston Teacher Alliance, said last-minute changes from the district, such as the decision to bring more than 8,000 additional students back in person just three weeks after the first day of school, has made things more difficult for teachers.

Communication has also been an issue, he said. Ultimately, teachers' satisfaction with the new school year depends heavily on the response of school leadership.

Stallings said he will not be participating in Wednesday's protest, and that he hasn't heard from many teachers who are.

"Obviously we want the state to act on this, we want the state to do what's right, but I think just leaving the classroom right now is a really tough position for a lot of teachers," he said.

Seanna Adcox contributed to this report.