Accelerating the Pace, a 2018 report from The Columbia Group, seeks to spark education improvements in southern states.

Community forums on education

The Post and Courier is hosting a series of community events to discuss the challenges of a minimally adequate education and the direct impact is has on South Carolina's workforce. The forums will be:

• 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 14, Riley Institute at Furman in Greenville.

• 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

• 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 28, Francis Marion University in Florence.

Each event is free and will feature a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience. For more information, join the South Carolina Education Reform group on The Post and Courier’s Facebook page. Tickets can be secured at tickets.postandcourier.com/e/fixscschools/tickets.