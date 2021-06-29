SC education department announces $20M project to boost arts programs statewide

State education officials hope a $20 million partnership between the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Arts Commission will help public schools address pandemic-related learning loss.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced the partnership at a news conference on June 29. The state is dipping into a pot of $211.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to pay for the partnership, which will ultimately expand arts education throughout the state.

A former music teacher herself, Spearman said she’s “seen first hand” how arts education can help students improve in other subject areas.

“It breaks my heart when I go out to some areas of the state and the district has no arts (program),” Spearman said.

The money comes from $2.1 billion sent to the state as part of the third package of coronavirus aid that the federal government is sending to state education departments. Ninety percent of that money is being sent directly to school districts to address learning loss locally. The remaining $211.2 million is to be used for state-level activities to address learning loss and pay for summer enrichment and afterschool programs.

After collecting feedback for how it should use the money, Spearman said there was a strong indication that people wanted to see more arts education.

As part of the feedback, the arts commission submitted a proposal to help teachers fill learning loss gaps in the arts; use arts to help remediate core subjects like math and reading; and provide arts-based summer and after school programs throughout the state.

The funding lasts for three years, in which time the commission plans to increase access to quality arts education; develop arts rich learning environments; build, restore, expand and support infrastructure for arts learning at the district level; and research and develop new instructional practices.

This money is more funding than the commission is used to having access to, Executive Director David Platts said.

The $20 million will help the commission complete one of its main goals: to have an arts program in every school district and school in the state.

“It is time to expand that opportunity to every student in South Carolina regardless of where they happen to be geographically, regardless of what their opportunities may be when it comes to the arts,” Platts said. “It is part of our mission at the South Carolina Arts Commission, but we haven’t had the funding to do it.”

The commission plans to use a number of partnerships to help complete its goals.

Much of the initiative will be facilitated through the Arts in Basic Curriculum Project. The project works to implement arts-based curriculum in every school by allowing schools to partner and receive funding through the commission. It currently serves nearly 44,000 students in 74 schools.

The commission is also expanding its existing projects with the South Carolina Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities in Greenville and Engaging Creative Minds, a Charleston nonprofit that provides arts-related summer camps.

Through the partnership with the Governor’s School, the commission has brought theater to summer reading camps. The goal is to have students experience their reading material through the lens of drama and theater.

Platts said the commission hopes to expand the Governor's School program and create more opportunities for core curriculum to involve the arts.

“This just gives students who may not have had an opportunity to experience the arts the opportunity to do so,” Platts said.