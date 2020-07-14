SC DOT to update public on plans for congested eastern stretch of I-526

One of the Charleston area's most congested highways is getting a closer look by state transportation officials.

The S.C. Department of Transportation on Wednesday is hosting a virtual public information session on the Interstate 526 Lowcountry Corridor East project. The road runs from Virginia Avenue in North Charleston to U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

The area has been plagued by heavy traffic for years. Travelers have limited space on the bridges, and the highway is routinely filled with trucks en route to the S.C. Ports Authority. Morning and afternoon rush hours can be intense.

Last year, the state announced plans to double the width of the entire length of I-526 from four to eight lanes — which would mean the removal of homes and businesses.

How to participate Residents can access DOT's I-526 Lowcountry Corridor East survey and public information session through the project's website at 526lowcountrycorridor.com.

On the western portion of the corridor, which stretches from West Ashley to North Charleston, the expansion is expected to cost an estimated $1.1 billion and affect about 300 homes and businesses.

A mirrored expansion along the east portion would have additional complications due to the length of the bridges, which run the majority of the corridor.

If nothing is done to improve traffic along the east portion, DOT has found that the annual average daily traffic will increase by 72 percent by 2050. The number of trucks along the corridor will also have a nearly parallel increase.

During Wednesday's session, residents will have access to the project's website to get information on DOT's plans for finding solutions to the east corridor's issues with heavy traffic congestion. Residents will also have access to a survey to provide their own input. The session is expected to last until Aug. 15.

The main goal is to conduct a Planning and Environmental Linkages Study to pinpoint current and future transportation issues.

“This is just the early study," said Joy Riley, DOT's project manager.

There aren't any specifics yet on what will be done. The linkage study will allow the department to determine what improvements are physically and financially possible.

This comes shortly after the corridor recorded another fatality. Earlier this month, a tow truck driver named William Ellis was presumably knocked off of the Don Holt Bridge that sits over the Cooper River on the corridor.

According to Matt Southern, a S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman, Ellis was assisting a motorist with a broken-down vehicle on the North Charleston side of the span when Charleston County Deputy Mike Costanzo pulled over to help.

A westbound Ford F-350 pulling a trailer eventually hit the rear of Costanzo's Dodge Charger and caused it to strike additional vehicles. Costanzo and Ellis were outside of their vehicles at the time. Costanzo suffered serious injuries and was transported to Medical University Hospital.

Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said Ellis' body was recovered more than 24 hours later in the water near Daniel Island.

Crashes like this one catch DOT's attention, Riley said. They have access to detailed crash reports. More congestion in the area means more accidents.

“I think people get frustrated and make bad decisions sometimes," she said.

The I-526 corridor was built in 1992 as a way to alleviate traffic and provide another hurricane evacuation route.

Mount Pleasant Transportation Operations Division Chief James Aton told The Post and Courier that he feels the space can be widened without claiming Mount Pleasant businesses and homes.

“I’m sure there will be some construction pains," he said.

The department's worry is around truck traffic from the Wando Welch Terminal.

State Ports Authority spokeswoman Liz Crumley told the newspaper some of the creative ways the ports are looking to ease congestion include potentially moving a portion of containers between Wando Welch Terminal and the future Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal on barges rather than by trucks.

DOT's original plan for the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor EAST project was to have a public information session in March. That session had to be postponed until this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But DOT did open up a survey to allow residents who frequently travel the corridor to express their concerns about the area and provide potential solutions. The survey is slated to close in August. In the meantime, the department has found that congestion, speeding, truck merging and distracted drivers are travelers' top safety-related issues.

Survey participants have also suggested truck-only lanes and a high-occupancy toll as potential improvements.

One of the concerns with doing work on the corridor are the bridges that run over the Wando and Cooper rivers. Most of the corridor is bridge structure, Riley said. And those bridges can't be simply expanded due to their complexity.

Reports on the Don H. Holt and the James B. Edwards bridges aren't finished yet, but Riley doesn't see them being good candidates for widening. Some potential solutions include completely replacing the bridges or adding a parallel one.

The final linkage study is expected to be released in the summer of 2021. The next step is the National Environmental Policy Act process that will look at environmental impacts. Project opportunities may be developed once those steps are completed.