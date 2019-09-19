COLUMBIA — Signs for the John Hardee Expressway leading to the Columbia airport came down Thursday, within moments of the state Department of Transportation's governing board voting unanimously to remove the name of the former commissioner charged with trying to solicit a prostitute.
"This commission disavows the actions of former Commissioner Hardee," reads the resolution.
It does not mention Hardee's arrest last month as part of an undercover sting. Instead, it notes his guilty plea a day earlier for obstructing a federal investigation into "payments he received from a contractor seeking to do business and while serving as an SCDOT commissioner."
The state-maintained roadway between Platt Springs Road and Airport Boulevard will be renamed the Columbia Airport Expressway. The commission that oversees the airport supported the name change.
The DOT's resolution also rescinded the honorary markers that named a portion of U.S. 701 in Horry County the John N. Hardee Highway.
Hardee, 72, was arrested last month as part of Operation Relentless Guardian, a multi-agency internet sting that sought to catch “johns” and child predators. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Hardee fell in the first category, thinking he was soliciting an adult online.
According to text messages read in court last month, he began texting the undercover officer within hours of receiving a light sentence of house arrest and probation on the obstruction charge. Now he faces a prison sentence for breaking his probation.
The University of South Carolina also recently removed a plaque honoring Hardee from a pedestrian walkway over Blossom Street in downtown Columbia.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.