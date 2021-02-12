SC DNR to hold annual Baltimore Oriole winter survey through Feb. 15

Bird lovers across the Palmetto State have an opportunity this weekend to get outdoors and help the S.C. Department of Natural Resources take inventory of Baltimore orioles roaming the area.

The annual Baltimore oriole winter survey will run through Feb. 15, but the agency said anyone may participate after the count period has ended.

Wildlife technician Lex Glover leads the survey for the state DNR. The goal is to get ordinary people to report information on the species so the agency has a better idea of their distribution in the state during the winter.

Glover said the agency knows residents are seeing the species but they don't have much data.

"So this has given us what we call baseline data, and we can learn the trends of these numbers and possibly link it to the severity of winter or weather-related issues and things like that," Glover said.

Baltimore orioles typically winter in southern Florida, the Caribbean and Central and South America, DNR said. But in the last several decades a great number have been wintering along the East Coast and Southeast, including in South Carolina.

Glover said the species is extremely common in the coastal plains portion of the state. He said the male orioles are so brightly colored that they aren’t easily mistaken. Their heads, back and wings are often black in color, and their breast and undersides are bright orange. The females are usually not as brightly colored as the males, Glover said.

Participants reported 401 orioles during the survey last year. The majority of them were seen in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Glover said this year’s participants are asked to watch their feeders for at least 30 minutes during the birds' most active times.

“That’s usually early morning,” Glover said. “These orioles, they’re coming into the feeders because they know they can get some good food resources first thing in the morning.”

If interested participants won’t be home during the designated dates for the count, Glover said the DNR still would like to know if they’ve had any orioles at their feeders this winter.

“Even though we don’t add those numbers into the count period data, it still shows us the distribution,” Glover said.

People who want to participate in this year’s survey should contact Glover at gloverl@dnr.sc.gov to receive survey instructions and a bird photo guide. All data can be sent back to him. E-bird users can report their data online.