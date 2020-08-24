SC DNR documents state's first confirmed tegu lizard sighting, in Lexington County

A lizard from South America favored by reptile collectors has made its way to South Carolina.

Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources last week confirmed a sighting of the black and white tegu in the Midlands.

Herpetologist Andrew Grosse said the animal reported in Lexington County's Red Bank community was already dead when the agency took possession of it.

The department has received reports of other unconfirmed sightings in Lexington and Aiken counties.

No reports have been filed from the Charleston area, Grosse said.

Tegus can weigh more than 10 pounds and vary in length.

The invasive lizards have been established in Georgia and Florida, likely as a result of release or escape. They aren't protected by South Carolina wildlife laws and regulations.

The one removed from Lexington County was an adult female measuring about 2½ feet long. They reach up to 4 feet in length.

"They're ground-dwelling lizards so they're not climbing trees, but ground-nesting birds, turkeys, quail — those nesters are pretty easy pickings for them," Grosse said.

The omnivorous species eat fruits, vegetables and a variety of prey.

In Florida, tegus have even been seen opening alligator nests and eating the eggs.

Any non-native species can have negative impacts on native wildlife.

Grosse said the lizards are likely to run away from people and haven't been documented as dangerous to human or pets.

Those who believe they have spotted a black and white tegu lizard are encourage to take a picture and report it to Grosse at grossea@dnr.sc.gov.