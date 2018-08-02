A state Department of Juvenile Justice official has been sentenced to a one-year federal prison term after pleading guilty to ordering excessive force against two inmates, authorities said Thursday.
The sentencing for Nicole Jenice Samples, a former lieutenant with DJJ, comes nearly a year after she pleaded guilty in September to two counts of deprivation of civil rights. Samples, 36, of Columbia, ordered correctional officers at the facility in January 2017 to hogtie two juveniles with mechanical restraints as a disciplinary measure for making too much noise, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina.
“Being entrusted with a position of power comes with both honor and responsibility. That responsibility must not be abused," said U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon. "Our office is committed to addressing any willful wrongdoing taking place in our state’s prisons and detention centers. This conviction sends a message to those who choose to abuse their authority.”
The inmates were left restrained for more than two hours.
Samples also helped apply the restraints to at least one of the juveniles, federal prosecutors said.
Prior to her sentencing, Samples faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison per count, according to DOJ, in addition to a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.