SC DHEC: Some 2nd-dose COVID vaccine clinics may need to be postponed

COLUMBIA — Some COVID-19 vaccine providers in South Carolina may need to postpone clinics scheduled to provide people their second shots for immunity, public health officials said Feb. 19.

Other providers with a shortage will be able to temporarily use shipments meant for giving first shots to fulfill appointments for second doses, said Nick Davidson, deputy public health director at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"We will need facilities, at least in the near term, in the next couple of weeks, to be using some of their first doses to cover some of their second-dose clinics," he told reporters.

Both vaccines authorized for COVID-19 require two shots for the best chance at immunity. Ideally, those shots should be 21 or 28 days apart, depending on whether it's the Pfizer or Moderna brand.

But a longer span between the two shots won't reduce immunity or require starting the series over, said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist.

"If they have to get it going out many more weeks, even as long as six weeks and, in fact, beyond that, that's OK," she said. "It will just take a little bit longer for them to get that maximum immunity. We don't want people to give up and just rely on that one dose."

The problem largely comes down to inventory control while demand for the vaccine vastly outstrips supply, Davidson said, a month after DHEC officials told a House Oversight panel that second doses are guaranteed.

Since the shot is the same, some providers have used second-dose shipments for first doses, and vice versa, as they seek to get as many shots in arms as quickly as possible.

"It's really incumbent on all facilities to keep those inventories separate," Davidson said.

Wintry weather in the Midwest and other parts of the South has also delayed shipments over the past two weeks, causing some scrambling and rescheduling, but no long-term shortages.

Prisma Health, for example, temporarily flip-flopped shipments last week. With second doses delayed, it used first doses to cover second shots. And when the second-dose shipment arrived the following day, they went into arms as first doses. But the state's largest hospital system does not need to postpone any of its second-dose clinics, a spokeswoman said.

In most cases, the weather's caused a "momentary blip of a day or two delay," Bell said.

This week, nearly all shipments have been delivered, despite the snow and ice covering other parts of the nation.

In South Carolina, all providers receiving Pfizer doses had received their weekly shipment by Feb. 19, and only two facilities receiving Moderna's brand were still waiting.

"Out of hundreds and hundreds and hundreds, I'm actually quite pleased that despite the weather, the delivery companies were able to make those deliveries to almost all in South Carolina," Davidson said.

By Feb. 19, nearly 543,000 South Carolinians had received at least their first shot. Just over a third of them have been fully vaccinated with both shots. More than 480,000 doses are reserved by appointment, according to DHEC.

Jessica Holdman contributed to this report from Columbia.