SC DHEC reports 99 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths in Palmetto State

Nearly 100 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported on July 1 by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Five more deaths were also reported in the state.

DHEC is encouraging South Carolinians to get vaccinated against the virus as the more-transmissible Delta variant is now spreading in the state. Six more cases of the variant have been confirmed in South Carolina as of June 28.

Vaccination locations can be found online at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 99 confirmed, 89 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 493,199 confirmed, 103,822 probable.

Percent positive: 3 percent.

New deaths reported: 5 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,644 confirmed, 1,182 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.3 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 48.5 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (10), Horry County (13) and York County (11) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 5 new cases on July 1, while Berkeley County had 4 and Dorchester County had 3.

Deaths

One of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed July 1 was an individual age 35 to 64. Four were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 124 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Jul 1, 37 were in the ICU and 16 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC is offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines ahead of Independence Day weekend at the Mexican Consulate on Wheels at 1115 Pelham Road in Greenville. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 1-2.

No appointment, insurance or ID is required.

People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.