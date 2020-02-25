SC deputy killed while serving eviction notice

A Sumter County deputy was shot and killed Tuesday while serving an eviction notice, officials said.

Cpl. Andrew Gillette, 37, was serving an eviction notice and detention order at a home on Thomas Sumter Highway around 11:30 a.m. when the resident began firing at deputies from inside the house, State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby said. Gillette was struck in the chest. He was wearing a protective vest.

Deputies returned fire and killed the resident, who has not been identified.

No one else was injured, Crosby said.

Gillette had served at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office since 2013 and previously served in the U.S. Air Force. He leaves behind a wife and an 11-year-old son, Sheriff Anthony Dennis said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Being a deputy was Gillette's dream, his wife told the Sheriff's Office. Many of his family members had also been in law enforcement.

Dennis said many residents had called him and remembered how Gillette always had a smile on his face, both on and off duty.

"He served honorably," Dennis said. "He loved law enforcement, he loved the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. He will truly be missed."

Gov. Henry McMaster offered condolences on Twitter.

"Our hearts are saddened once again by senseless violence that has taken the life of one of our law enforcement officers. Please keep the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the whole Sumter community in your prayers today as we mourn the loss of Cpl. Andrew Gillette," McMaster wrote.

SLED is investigating.