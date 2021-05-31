SC deputies hurt in crash on I-26 in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — Two deputies were hurt early Sunday morning when a drunken driver slammed into two police vehicles on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said.
The Berkeley County deputies were released from the hospital a few hours after after the 1:10 a.m. crash on U.S. Interstate 26 east near the College Park Road exit, the Berkeley Sheriff's Office said.
The deputies were helping troopers who were investigating a different wreck when their police SUVs were hit, the Highway Patrol said.
A statement from the sheriff's office said the driver who hit the officers was driving drunk, but neither deputies nor troopers released the person's name.