You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

SC deputies hurt in crash on I-26 in North Charleston

Berkeley County Sheriff''s

File

NORTH CHARLESTON — Two deputies were hurt early Sunday morning when a drunken driver slammed into two police vehicles on a South Carolina interstate, authorities said.

The Berkeley County deputies were released from the hospital a few hours after the 1:10 a.m. crash on U.S. Interstate 26 east near the College Park Road exit, the Berkeley Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies were helping troopers who were investigating a different wreck when their police SUVs were hit, the Highway Patrol said.

A statement from the sheriff's office said the driver who hit the officers was driving drunk, but neither deputies nor troopers released the person's name.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News