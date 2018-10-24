More than a month after two mental health patients drowned in an Horry County jail van that was overtaken by Tropical Storm Florence's floodwater, the deputies transporting them have been fired.

Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop were terminated Wednesday from the Horry County Sheriff's Office, officials confirmed.

The deputies were transporting Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach and Wendy Newton, 45, of Shallotte, N.C., to hospitals for treatment on Sept. 18 when their van went around barricades and entered the floodwater.

Scott Bellamy, an attorney representing Green's loved ones, said her family is pleased with Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson's actions thus far. Family members hope that the deputies' firing is the first step of many to ensure that the right lessons are learned and that this kind of situation never happens again, Bellamy said.

Brooke Holden, a county spokeswoman, said no further information was available Wednesday because of an ongoing internal investigation into the incident.

The State Law Enforcement Division also is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, but new information on those efforts was also not available Wednesday, said Thom Berry, a SLED spokesman.

Both Green and Newton had sought treatment for mental health issues. Doctors decided that they should be admitted for emergency treatment. Under state law, such a decision requires that a patient be considered a threat to others or themselves. A 2016 revision in the law allows emergency medical technicians or family members to take certain patients to the hospital, but the provision is rarely used; law enforcement officers usually do the job.

Flood and Bishop picked them up and loaded them into a sheet metal compartment in the van.

Barricades blocked their route on U.S. Highway 76 as they approached floodwater from the Little Pee Dee River west of Nichols.

Downstream in Galivants Ferry, the Little Pee Dee would eventually crest at 17.21 feet, far above its flood stage of 9 feet.

The deputies were allowed to pass through by National Guardsmen acting on orders to let law enforcement around barriers, Horry County's sheriff has said.

Green and Newton were locked inside when the van hit the floodwater around 6 p.m. The deputies got out but couldn't free the women. Other rescuers were also unsuccessful.

The van sank, and the women drowned.

Divers removed their bodies a day later. Authorities were unable to recover the van until Sept. 24, nearly a week after the drownings.

The deaths prompted outrage from the community and from public officials. Many wondered why the van was allowed to drive on the highway at the same time that authorities were warning the public about dire flooding risks.

Police in some areas of the state ticketed motorists who disobeyed warning signs. The van was not specially equipped to travel through high water.

Around South Carolina, Florence forced the closure of more than 100 roads and bridges and caused an estimated $75 million in damage to the state's transportation infrastructure.

The drownings have also raised questions about whether law enforcement officers are best equipped to deal with people experiencing a mental health crisis.

In a prior interview with The Post and Courier, state Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville, said he thought that emergency medical professionals were a better choice to transport mental health patients and that they also could determine whether a patient was unstable enough to require law enforcement presence.

Uniformed officers can add unnecessary tension to these kinds of situations, Bannister said.

But in this case, he said, the Horry County deputies picked up Green and Newton because the law required it.