Class-action lawsuit against SC Department of Corrections' coronavirus response dismissed

After months of litigation, a federal judge has dismissed a class-action lawsuit demanding that South Carolina prisons free many inmates to prevent coronavirus' spread.

The lawsuit, filed in April, demanded the department release a slew of inmates, if deemed safe: those over 50 years old, with pre-existing conditions, eligible for medical furlough or parole, incarcerated for technical parole or probation violations, parole-eligible and discipline-free for at least a year, and those within six months of release. It also asked the department to publish a plan outlining mitigation efforts, a housing strategy for released inmates who test positive, and a special committee to guide the precaution.

Over the past several months, SCDC has crafted a sanitation and quarantine plan that includes mass testing, dedicated isolation units and private security to mitigate understaffing. As the state saw new cases ebb after summer, several prisons saw a decrease in cases.

The ACLU of South Carolina cited the lawsuit as prompting the response, while SCDC said the litigation had no effect on its mitigation strategy. The petitioners didn't contest the dismissal, and the ACLU praised the direction of SCDC's changes, while pushing for more inmates to be released.

SCDC Director Bryan Stirling has praised staff who work overtime to keep inmates fed and showered, and has daily calls with each facility's warden to stay up-to-date as the pandemic morphs.

Part of the agreement includes SCDC's promise to work with the parole board, flagging cases of ill inmates who are eligible for release and have medical conditions that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

One key improvement is an expedited grievance process for inmates, according to the ACLU, as inmates have reported worsened conditions at several facilities. SCDC has said they could not substantiate inmates' complaints that they'd gone more than a few days without showers or had guards refuse to wear masks.