SC death row inmate petition for stay of execution puts state laws to test

A South Carolina inmate is putting the state's execution law to the test, just weeks before his scheduled date of death.

Richard Moore this week asked the S.C. Supreme Court to halt his execution next month saying he does not have enough information to choose how he prefers to die.

Under South Carolina law, an inmate on death row must decide two weeks before an execution if he or she prefers death by electrocution or lethal injection. Moore, who is scheduled to die Dec. 4, has until Friday to make that choice. If he doesn't choose, he must be killed by a lethal injection, according to state law.

But South Carolina does not have the drugs available to kill Moore that way, and hasn't since 2013, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The unavailability of lethal injection drugs has become a problem for many states around the country. Pharmaceutical companies have withheld drugs that were being used in executions, due to public scrutiny, leaving states to try to find new sources and combinations to use.

All efforts to restock the state's drugs have failed.

Moore's attorneys, in a statement and documents filed with the state Supreme Court, argue that the Corrections Department is not being forthcoming with information about how it plans to move forward with a lethal injection. That leaves Moore without enough information to decide before the deadline. They are asking for a stay of execution, a move first reported by The State newspaper.

"Never before has SCDC denied a condemned inmate and his counsel access to the execution protocols in advance of an imminent execution," Moore's attorneys wrote in a court filing. "Indeed, no other state in the country has executed someone under such an extreme veil of secrecy."

Chrysti Shain, a Corrections Department spokeswoman, said the agency is prepared to move forward with an execution by electrocution if Moore chooses that method. If he calls for a lethal injection, Shain said the Department's current policy calls for using a three-drug combination of pentobarbital, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride — a lethal cocktail it currently does not have.

“We continue to pursue avenues to obtain the drugs necessary for execution by lethal injection," she said.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling have asked state legislators for years to pass a shield law that would allow companies to sell the drugs to the state confidentially.

But those efforts have not worked. Nor did a recent push to allow the Corrections Department to execute a person by electrocution, if the lethal injection option is unavailable or held to be unconstitutional, no matter the method a person chooses. Legislation that would have allowed that change passed the Senate in 2019 but stalled on the House floor without a final vote.

Robert Kittle, a spokesman for S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, said state prosecutors will oppose Moore’s motion for a stay. He declined to comment further on Moore's efforts, citing pending litigation.

Moore, 55, was sentenced to death in connection with the September 1999 fatal shooting of a night clerk at Nikki’s Speedy Mart in Spartanburg County during a gun battle in which they were both wounded.

Prosecutors argued that Moore intended to rob the store to get money for crack cocaine, wrested a gun away from the clerk and then at a customer. The clerk was able to get a second gun and shot Moore in the arm, but Moore returned fire, killing the clerk, prosecutors maintained.

Moore admitted to grabbing a bag of money from the store before fleeing but insisted he shot the clerk, James Mahoney, in self-defense after the man pulled a gun on him during an argument and threatened him.

Moore has spent the past 19 years fighting his 2001 conviction, exhausting his federal appeals when the U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for relief on Nov. 2.

Wilson’s office then asked the state Supreme Court to set a date for Moore’s execution, which it did.

South Carolina currently has 37 inmates housed on death row and awaiting execution at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Shain, the Corrections Department spokeswoman, said the state's other inmates on death row have pending appeals.

A federal judge in November of 2017 granted a stay of execution less than a month before Bobby Wayne Stone was scheduled to die. He remains on death row.

South Carolina’s execution chamber at Broad River — a gurney, backed by a brick wall and flanked by curtains with a glass window separating it from witness seating — has sat unused for nearly a decade.

Jeffrey Motts, the last person executed in South Carolina, died by lethal injection in May 2011 for killing his cellmate. Motts was already serving a life sentence for fatally shooting two elderly people in Spartanburg County in 1995 while robbing them to buy crack when he confessed to strangling his cell mate and was sentenced to death row.

Forty-three state-ordered killings over the past four decades have earned South Carolina a ranking of ninth, tied with North Carolina, among the 36 states that used the death penalty in that time, Death Penalty Information Center records show.

Punishment does not come swiftly. Lengthy judicial hearings in the appellate process can take years, sometimes decades, to navigate. And it is costly — an estimated average of $1.1 million more than pursuing life without parole.

The state has executed 282 inmates since 1912. Only three of the 39 death-row inmates put to death in South Carolina have opted for electrocution since lethal injection was brought into practice in 1995, Corrections Department records show.

Joseph Cranney contributed to this report.