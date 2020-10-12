SC crime report finds murder, assaults, attacks on law enforcement up in 2019

A report by the State Law Enforcement Division found disconcerting increases in three violent crime categories in South Carolina during 2019.

The SLED report, released Monday, noted a 6.7 percent increase in murders, 4 percent uptick in aggravated assaults and a 20 percent increase in assaults against law enforcement officers compared with 2018.

"I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state, including the number of murders, assaults and violent attacks on law enforcement officers," SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a news release. "I’m concerned that these numbers may go even higher due to the many stresses we have faced so far in 2020."

Overall violent crime increased in 2019 by less than 1 percent from the previous year, the report found.

There were 441 murders in South Carolina in 2019 compared with 408 in 2018, according to the report. Prior to 2018, the Palmetto State hadn't had 400 or more murders since 1992.

Despite the increases, the murder rate — 0.9 per 10,000 residents in 2019 — has stayed relatively flat, according to the report. That rate fluctuated between 0.7 and 0.8 per 10,000 residents for each year from 2014-2018.

Since 1991, the earliest year data was available in the report, the lowest murder rates were posted in 2013 and 2010, according to the report. Both were 0.6 per 10,000 residents.

Tri-county violent crime rates per 10,000 residents for 2019 were:

Charleston, 50.5

Berkeley, 25.8

Dorchester, 30.5

The violent crime rate in Richland County was 85.7, according to the report. Greenville County had a rate of 48.9 and Horry County's rate was 45.6.

Property crimes, meanwhile, dropped 5.3 percent statewide from 2018, the report found. It was the fifth consecutive year of decreases.

"I am pleased to see a steady decline in the rate of property crimes, including burglary and arson," Keel said. "We’re also encouraged to see the rates for robbery and sexual battery drop as well."

There were 297 property crimes per 10,000 South Carolina residents in 2019, compared with 313.8 the year before, according to the report. The year with the highest rate on record was 1991, with 536.2 per 10,000 residents.