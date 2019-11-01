South Carolina saw a slight decrease in crime overall in 2018, but the annual number of murders was the highest it’s been since 1993.

The state's violent crime rate fell by 2 percent in 2018 compared with the year before, according to the State Law Enforcement Division's annual report released Friday. The property crime rate dropped 4 percent, marking the fifth consecutive year the number of property crimes fell.

SLED compiled the report using data from sheriff's offices and police departments across the state to track crime rates over time and across counties. The data dates back to 1991.

"While these statistics are encouraging, I am deeply troubled by the increasing number of murders, domestic violence incidents and the number of law enforcement officers assaulted in our state," SLED Chief Mark Keel said.

The number of murder victims — 393 — is the highest since 1993, when 400 people were slain, according to the report. More than 75 percent of 2018's victims died of bullet wounds.

South Carolina currently ranks as the fifth deadliest state for women killed by men. The state has grappled with consistently high numbers of domestic violence incidents for years.

In 2018, 48 of the Palmetto State's murder victims had an intimate relationship with the person that killed them, according to the SLED report. More than half were boyfriend and girlfriend — a category that includes couples who ended their relationships before the murder.

SLED's 2017 report indicated 49 murder victims had intimate relationships with their killer and the 2016 report showed 38 victims.

But officials are still tweaking the reporting requirements to more fully understand domestic violence incidents. The state didn't begin categorizing domestic incidents for victims and offenders who are cohabitants, former cohabitants or have children together until 2017, the same year they began tracking same-sex couples within intimate violence statistics. The latest new category required by the FBI, ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends, was adopted in January and doesn't appear in the latest report.

Butch Kennedy, who works to support victims of domestic violence around the state, said South Carolina still has a long way to go in stopping these crimes, particularly when it comes to engaging men.

"Women have been fighting this for a long time," Kennedy said. "Eighty percent of men will never abuse a woman, but 20 percent will. We're not speaking up enough. The more men that work with me (the better)."

Violent crime in SC The State Law Enforcement Division has released an analysis of crime in South Carolina for 2018. The numbers show decreases in overall violent and property crime, but an increase in the number of murders. Murder 2017: 375

2018: 393 Sexual battery 2017: 2,622

2018: 2,634 Robbery 2017: 3,887

2018: 3,581 Aggravated assault 2017: 18,424

2018: 18,502

But there are promising signs, he said.

"Pastors are more receptive to the message," Kennedy said. "There's more education, more training; there's more reporting (of incidents) as well."

And the number of incidents has been falling as well, he said, adding that he could remember recent years where there were more than 60 victims of fatal domestic violence.

Of the 18,502 aggravated assaults reported in 2018, 4,402 were at the hands of a current or former intimate partner, police said. Intimate partners also reported 23,485 simple assaults and 3,153 incidents involving intimidation. The assaults increased slightly since 2017.

Violence between family members has also increased slightly since 2017. Forty people were murdered by family members in 2018, including 18 children killed by a parent. Another 2,272 people reported that a family member committed aggravated assault against them, and 11,131 reported simple assault.

Another statistic that increased since 2017 is assaults on officers, who reported 16 percent more attacks in 2018.

Of the 497 simple assaults officers reported, 181 occurred while the officer was responding to a disturbance and 132 while they were trying to make arrests. Officers also reported 262 aggravated assaults, including 80 that occurred as they responded to disturbances, 43 as they made traffic stops, 30 while they attempted arrests and 30 as they investigated suspicious people.

Another 130 officers reported that they'd been threatened, most often while they responded to disturbances or handled prisoners.

Terry Gainey, president of the S.C. Fraternal Order of Police, said any increase in violence against law enforcement is worrying.

"This puts officers on guard," Gainey said.

Violence against law enforcement is a national issue, he said, adding that the Palmetto State tends to fare better than the national average for such violence.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.