The latest gift for the effort to save imperiled Crab Bank came Monday and the coalition looking to restore the once vital shorebird rookery is now confident they can get the job done.
The oil and energy company BP America donated $25,000 to the S.C. Coastal Bird Conservation Program through the Coastal Expeditions Foundation.
That brings the total needed to within $112,000.
Meanwhile, the Charleston Harbor depth-deepening project is still at least two months away from the time where dredges will set up in the harbor near the eroded rookery. That's the point where $1.4 million in raised funds must be on hand to pay for equipment and pipes to run to the bank.
Coalition organizers are working out loans to bridge the gap if they don't have the total.
The harbor deepening work, to make way for the larger ships to the State Ports Authority at any tide level, began offshore and there were bidding process delays. The inshore work is scheduled to begin at the ship turning basin near the Wando Welch terminal in the Wando River — giving the coalition more time than the end-of-the-year deadline originally estimated.
The bank sits about halfway between the basin and the mouth of the harbor.
"We're bound and determined," said Chris Crolley of Coastal Expeditions, one of the coalition members. "If the renourishment doesn't happen, it won't be because the cash call came and we didn't have the funds."
Crab Bank in the harbor was a vital seabird and shorebird rookery until last summer. At its peak, the island covered more than 18 acres and nested nearly 4,000 birds. By last summer, erosion had cut the high ground to about an acre and no birds nested.
Plans call for it to be renourished by some 600,000 cubic yards of bottom soils dredged from the Charleston shipping channel deepening.
The bank was one of five protected rookeries that helped make for the eye-catching flocks of seabirds and shorebirds that are a wonder of the Southeast coast — from pelicans flying in formation by the dozens to black skimmers and oystercatchers hunting inches above the water.
The five rookeries are tiny, uninhabited swaths of sand and reeds where the birds nest in huge flocks of mixed species. They are vital habitat for troubled and threatened species. Each one is critical because individual islands tend to wash out, and because a tropical storm or hurricane can wreak havoc along any one of them.
Crab Bank is the only one located in the relative safety of a harbor.
"BP has been part of South Carolina for more than 40 years, and we take seriously our commitment to this community and to the environment," said John Harvey, BP Cooper River plant manager.
“We’re proud to join with the Coastal Expeditions Foundation and other local conservation leaders to restore and revitalize Crab Bank — and to help keep it healthy for generations to come," he said.
Crolley said the company has actively participated in land conservation in the Lowcountry for decades.
Lost sometimes in the focus on Crab Bank is that the public-private coalition — formed among six coastal conservation groups and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources — is designed to be an ongoing shorebird conservation effort, Crolley said.
"The Crab Bank project is just a springboard," he said. "To have partners like BP America demonstrate their blessing is huge for this project and also huge going down the road."
Laura Cantral, director of the coalition-partner Coastal Conservation League, said the gifts to the Crab Bank effort have achieved what some might have argued was impossible.
"Now we have the gift of more time to reach our final goal," she said. "Let’s use every minute moving forward to guarantee Crab Bank and the birds that call it home more time, too."