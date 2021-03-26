SC courthouse bomber gets 12 years in federal prison for Pickens County explosion

ANDERSON — A former Barnwell man who admitted to bombing the Pickens County Courthouse in 2019 was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

Michael Lambert Seabrooke, 37, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious damage and attempt to damage by means of explosive materials, and one count of possession of explosive devices, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina.

The bombing took place on July 7, 2019, prosecutors said.

A Pickens police officer heard an explosion and "located a destructive device in a fenced-in area of the Pickens County Courthouse located at 214 East Main St.," prosecutors said.

Although the bomb exploded, it caused only minor damage to the building and no injuries, prosecutors said.

Investigators found the bomb was made up of two pipe bombs attached with a belt to a propane cylinder that had its valve in the open position, prosecutors said.

"The pipe bombs detonated but did not ignite the propane," prosecutors said. "During a search of the area, law enforcement officers recovered items from the scene including galvanized metal pipes, pieces of pipe endcaps, black plastic bag type material, green plastic bag type material, a propane cylinder along with propane cylinder hose."

Investigators found surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and its license plate, prosecutors said. They honed in on the truck as a "suspect vehicle" and traced it to an address in Columbia.

Federal agents observed the truck until they saw someone walking up to it, prosecutors said. A FBI task force officer went up to the man and identified him as Seabrooke.

"During an interview, Seabrooke confessed to federal agents that he placed the device at the Pickens County Courthouse and that he also threw several destructive devices on the roof of the (S.C.) Department of Social Services building in Pickens," prosecutors said.

He gave agents permission to search his truck, where they found two metal pipe bombs and two Molotov cocktails, prosecutors said.

"During a search of his residence and vehicle, agents located materials consistent with those found on the explosive devices," prosecutors said.

Following the confession, agents went to the DSS building, where they found three Molotov cocktails and one detonated pipe bomb that caused minimal damage, prosecutors said.

Seabrooke was "completely cooperative" with authorities and told them he placed the bombs because "he was concerned about issues" with DSS and his family, prosecutors said.

The Post and Courier previously reported Seabrooke had sued Pickens County over his treatment at the county jail regarding a different criminal case, and that lawsuit had been dismissed days before the bombs exploded at the courthouse.

After he serves his prison sentence, Seabrooke will be placed on 3 years of supervised release, prosecutors said.