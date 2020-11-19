SC court of appeals grants retrial, saying Berkeley County jurors weren't properly polled

A Berkeley County court will have to retry a man who successfully appealed his assault case on a technicality about how jurors raised their hands to convict him.

In 2017, a jury convicted Randy Eugene Wright of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, each raising their hands to show that they agreed with the conviction after two hours of deliberation.

But Wright, now 56, wanted each of the jurors to individually confirm their opinion, a practice known as polling.

Because there is no formal outline of how polling should work and individual questioning is only “implied,” S.C. Court of Appeals Judge David Garrison Hill wrote in the opinion, it’s easy to see how the judge — Circuit Court Judge Maite Murphy — believed the polling requirement had been fulfilled.

But it hadn’t been, the appeals court ruled.

The tradition of polling began in English law and came to South Carolina in colonial times, with records of the practice dating back to the early 1800s.

Polling isn’t a constitutional right for defendants, but the S.C. Court of Appeals’ opinion, filed Wednesday, calls it “a procedural protection” of the defendant’s right to a unanimous verdict. If an individual poll of jurors shows a single dissenting vote, as it did in a 2007 kidnapping case in Charleston County, the judge can declare a mistrial or have them continue deliberating.

The court is only required to poll jurors individually if the defense requests it, and haven’t traditionally been required to perform the poll in any particular way.

Joanna Delany, who represented Wright in appeals court, said losing parties tend to poll to ensure that everyone fully agreed with the verdict.

"I do think its sort of announcing the protection of a new court right," Delany said. "It may not be a right that comes up often, but it is a valuable one."

The court ruled that Wright, who is still serving out his 10-year sentence at MacDougall Correctional Institution, will be entitled to a new trial, since there’s no way of knowing what polling would have revealed.

“We conclude individual polling means each juror must be separately asked to confirm verbally on the record that the verdict announced is still his or her verdict,” Hill wrote in the appellate opinion. “We believe this person-by-person inquiry best advances the prime reason for individual polling: ‘to dispel any doubt a party might entertain as to the propriety of a jury verdict as rendered.’"

Federal court, and many other states, require that jurors be polled individually, with federal guidelines noting that collective polling "saves little time and does not always adequately ensure that an individual juror who has been forced to join the majority during deliberations will voice dissent from a collective response."