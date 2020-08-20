SC couple pleads guilty to using fake records in Japan to claim Filipino baby as theirs

A couple from Huger pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges in a conspiracy that involved fake birth records and a baby in the Philippines.
Gerald Vincent Locker, 46, and Stephanie Jean Locker, 43, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and making false statements in an application for a passport, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Court records show that Gerald, now a former Marine, was stationed in Japan in 2014 with Stephanie, his spouse.
"While in Japan, the couple attempted to circumvent legal adoption processes by asserting that a baby from the Philippines was their own natural born child," the Justice Department said.
The couple tried to pass off a number of fake documents, including a fake birth certificate, to a U.S. consular officer in an effort to try to prove the baby was theirs and born abroad, the Justice Department said.
"(Stephanie) falsely attested, in support of her application for a passport for the child, that while in the Philippines on vacation she learned she was pregnant five days before the baby was born," the Justice Department said.
Officials asked for a DNA test and the Lockers abandoned the baby, leaving the child in the care of a family in the Philippines, the Justice Department said.
"The child was later placed with a foster family in the Philippines," the Justice Department said.