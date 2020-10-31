SC couple charged with intimidating judge in Dorchester County and other officials

WALTERBORO — An older couple faces intimidation charges for harassing a judge after police say they sent threatening documents and packages to a courthouse where she worked.

Nyah El Dey, 71, and Brenda Harley Rivers, 68, were each charged by the state Law Enforcement Division with conspiracy.

Rivers also faces two counts of impersonating authority to intimidate or hinder an official by means of threat or harassment.

The case began in January 2018, according to a Colleton County arrest warrant, after El Dey lost a civil lawsuit.

He sent a document to the courthouse challenging Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein "to stand the hell down and get out of the business of the legates," according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

That document, along with all but two of the filings in that lawsuit, are missing from the public database where they are generally uploaded.

The Colleton clerk of court's office told The Post and Courier that a reporter would have to go to the courthouse and inspect the documents in person.

El Day was held in contempt of court, according to the sheriff's office, and fled the area. A warrant was issued charging intimidation of a court official.

Colleton deputies said the couple harassed officials for two more years, even sending a chemical irritant to an attorney who'd argued against El Dey.

In January, the couple allegedly escalated their behavior. According to SLED warrants, they were "sending, or having sent on her behalf, and or signing, documents from 'The National Republic Moorish Divine and National Movement of the World'" to the Dorchester County courthouse.

The documents were formatted, signed and sealed to look like they were issued by a judge, according to the warrants.

The movement is loosely connection to the Moorish Science Temple of America, according to the Regional Organized Crime Information Center. Its members often claim a version of sovereign citizenship to circumvent the U.S. legal system.

While the charging documents don't establish a motive for the couple's actions, court records show that each of them had received a traffic ticket in Dorchester County. El Dey went on to sue the S.C. Department of Transportation in federal court.

Goodstein declined, through the S.C. Judicial Branch, to comment on the case. A spokesperson added that all threats against judges are taken seriously and reported to the appropriate authorities.

The 1st Circuit Solicitor's Office will prosecute Rivers' case, while the 14th Circuit Solicitor tries El Dey on a charge of intimidation of a court official.

In the meantime, El Dey was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center and Rivers was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Both the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated the pair in two separate but similar sets of cases. They were arrested Oct. 22.