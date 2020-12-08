SC councilman suspended after child sex indictments charged with lying to buy gun

Federal authorities filed charges against a suspended South Carolina county council member, saying he lied about child sex charges to illegally get a gun.

Kerry Trent Kinard, 49, was arrested on a slew of child sex charges in September, when an underage girl said he showed her pornography and groped her. Bamberg police asked the State Law Enforcement Division to look into the accusations, and investigators uncovered allegations from over a decade ago.

On Dec. 3, according to federal court records, Kinard went to Columbia and tried to buy a pistol. To do so, he answered “no” to two questions in the background check process: whether he’d been indicted on felony charges if he is under a protective order.

The background check came back with a delayed denial, according to a federal affidavit, so Kinard couldn’t get the gun transferred to him.

Each of the state charges on which Kinard was indicted — first-degree assault and battery, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 — are punishable by over a year in prison.

A judge initially denied Kinard bond, allowing his release only when he agreed to GPS monitoring. The next day, a family court judge issued a protective order, saying he’d hurt or threatened the victim.

When a grand jury indicted Kinard on the state charges in November, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended him from his position on the Bamberg County Council until the case was resolved.

Kinard awaits trial on both sets of charges, and faces up to a decade behind bars on the federal charge. He'll have a federal preliminary hearing and a detention hearing on Dec. 17 and remains in custody.