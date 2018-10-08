Hurricane Michael is forecast to become "a dangerous major hurricane" by the time it reaches the Florida coast, according to the National Hurricane Center, and could bring unwelcome heavy rain to parts of South Carolina.

Forecasters predict South Carolina could experience tropical storm conditions with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, tornadoes and some storm surge beginning Wednesday.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the storm was a little stronger—having maximum sustained winds around 85 mph just northwest of Cuba. If Michael becomes a major hurricane, as predicted, it would have maximum sustained winds of at least 110 mph.

Hurricane Michael is traveling north at 12 mph, and a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, to be followed by a northeastward shift, taking aim at the Florida Panhandle or Big Bend areas on Wednesday, the Center said.

A hurricane warning was issued for the Florida Gulf Coast from the Alabama border to the Suwannee River. A hurricane watch has been issued from the Alabama border west to the Mississippi border.

Michael is then expected to weaken as it tracks northeast across Georgia on Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong tropical storm, and then across the Carolinas according to a report from the National Weather Service.

Forecasters over the weekend advised that the storm could produce potentially heavy rainfall over portions of the regions previously deluged by Florence last month.

The southernmost parts of South Carolina — picture a triangle with corners in Aiken, Georgetown and Hilton Head — are expected to get 4 to 6 inches of rain. The Florence-soaked Pee Dee and other areas are expected to get 2 to 4 inches.

"The exact location and the severity of what Hurricane Michael does to our state will depend on its intensity," South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson said. "Given the uncertainty of the storm’s strength and path as it approaches South Carolina, residents need to have their personal emergency plans ready to go just in case we need to take safety precautions later in the week."

Elsewhere in the U.S., a storm surge watch was issued from Navarre, Fla. to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay, the Center said. Meanwhile, a hurricane watch has also been issued for the area spanning the Alabama-Florida border eastward to the Suwanee River in Florida.

A tropical storm watch was issued from the Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island as well as the