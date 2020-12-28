SC corrections officer locked in cell by inmates at McCormick County prison

An officer at McCormick Correctional Institution was locked in a cell on Sunday by inmates, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.
No staff at the McCormick County prison were injured during the incident, according to the agency, which added that five inmates were caught near an interior prison yard fence around 6 p.m.
No inmates escaped, according to the agency. An investigation by SCDC police and the State Law Enforcement Division is ongoing.
Following the incident, two inmates were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the agency.