SC conservationist Drew Lanham draws the line from birds to culture

SENECA — Drew Lanham works among relics of the past.

In a backyard writing shack he has dubbed "The Thicket," Lanham collects models and paintings of what he calls "gone birds" — Bachman's warblers, passenger pigeons and the colorful Carolina parakeet, all pushed to extinction. Lanham, a wildlife ecologist and lifelong lover of birds, feels the absence of these animals distinctly.

As he wrote in a 2018 essay that centered on the parakeet: "Choose wildlife conservation as a profession and you’re surrounded by loss — marooned on an island of dwindling hopes surrounded by past practices, current lack of care, and emerging policies that can drive the conservationist into psychosis."

But traversing South Carolina's landscapes, other ghosts haunt Lanham, too: those of the enslaved people who shaped the "wild" lands across the state today, and those of the earliest American conservationists, who cared more for the animals they catalogued than the people of color they met.

Lanham, who is Black, teaches courses on conservation and writing at Clemson University, where he also earned his bachelor's and master's degrees and doctorate. He's published plenty of peer-reviewed research, but in recent years he's aimed his writing at a broader audience, writing for the literary publication Orion, or Audubon Magazine. He's also the poet laureate of Edgefield County.

Birds, always, are his connection between conservation and culture. He said the landscapes they frequent — worked long ago by the hands of people under bondage — need to be mined for their stories to reverse years of conservation groups whitewashing the history of the places they protect.

"People are sort of like, 'Well, why can't we just watch birds here?'" Lanham said. "Well, because, guess what, if this hadn't happened, you wouldn't be watching these birds here."

In searching for these stories, Lanham is reaching all the way to the patron saint of birding himself, John James Audubon.

***

"If I was looking at a mud puddle, at tadpoles, I was always noticing bird tracks around it," Lanham said of his earliest memories. "If I was seeing deer across my father's bean field, then there was also the likelihood that there were wild turkey somewhere nearby."

Lanham grew up on his family's farm in Edgefield County. Dinner came mostly from what they grew; his enduring connection to nature was forged, not through recreation, but from the back-breaking work of extracting a living from the land.

At Aiken High School, he was good at math and science, and adults around him pushed him to pursue engineering. The exception was Marion Gary, his ninth grade biology teacher, who encouraged him to share his already broad knowledge of birds with the class.

Gary was impressed with Lanham. "I felt like he was, even as a ninth grader, that he was going to do some things that would change the world," she said.

He did initially start studying engineering in college, but, ultimately, birds were more fulfilling than the promise of a conventionally lucrative career, he said.

He brings that same fulfillment to his lectures for Clemson students. But in class field trips to the ACE Basin, he doesn't just point out which fowl are treading through the cordgrass.

Consider the pluff mud, he tells them, the primordial goo of a Lowcountry marsh. Consider who moved it, by hand, to form the dikes used in rice culture, and impoundments that are still in place today. Consider the volumes of earth transformed — if it were piled into a pyramid, as in Giza, everyone would gawk.

Researchers are continually finding new places where enslaved labor created these fields. Ernie Wiggers, president of the Nemours Wildlife Foundation in the ACE Basin, said there was once an estimate that about 150,000 acres along South Carolina's coast had been used in tidal rice culture. A mapping project by Nemours revealed the number was actually closer to 234,000 acres, or close to half of all the state's coastal marshes, Wiggers said.

These acres once made some of the richest men on the planet, in the days of Carolina Gold rice. Now, that hard-won landscape is one of the best in the world to spot birds.

"(My students are) seeing black ducks or, or black-necked stilts, or red-winged blackbirds or the possibility of black rails, because Black hands created much of what you see on this landscape," Lanham said.

***

Lately, Lanham has turned his attention to unearthing the story of a man who is ironically one of the most overexposed in bird conservation: John James Audubon.

Lanham, like many birders, owns Audubon's books and paintings. The naturalist obsessively depicted hundreds of species in his seminal work Birds of North America. Lanham also used to serve on the boards of the National Audubon Society, the country's most prominent bird conservation organization, and Audubon South Carolina.

But it wasn't until his wife, on a trip to New Orleans, spotted Audubon in an African American museum that Lanham started to consider: Could Audubon actually be the kind of mixed-race example who might bring more people into birding?

Audubon's father was French, and ran a plantation in the colony that eventually became Haiti. The question of race comes from his unwed mother, who was described as "Creole" by one early historian of Audubon's life, but as a French immigrant by others, said Gregory Noble, a Georgia Institute of Technology historian who has written his own biography of the naturalist.

The man was a master of self-promotion, purposefully obscuring his origins when he traveled the United States as an adult. Whatever the truth of Audubon's mother, Noble said, he was fixated on people perceiving him as White.

There may be no better example of this than "The Runaway," one of several vignettes that Audubon inserted between his writings on birds. Many of these tales were partially or fully fabricated, but the story would fundamentally change the way Lanham saw, and wrote about, Audubon.

In it, Audubon encounters a Black man who escaped into a Louisiana swamp from a local plantation, reuniting with his family who were all sold to separate owners.

The tale hits a wild gamut of the nastiest stereotypes of enslaved people of color: The Runaway is menacing and dangerous for having found a gun, but when the situation settles, he reverts to his "long habit of submission." His children are compared to raccoons. His wife is mostly unacknowledged. The family refers to Audubon, a complete stranger, as "Master."

In the end, Audubon's solution is to take the entire family back to the actual master who separated them, convincing him to re-enslave the five souls together.

"At that point ... He becomes a despicable human being who happened to have a hell of a way with painting birds," said Lanham, who recently wrote his own article deconstructing the story. "It hurts when you learn the full truth about people that you'd lionized. It's also a lesson about lionizing human beings, right?"

Lanham hasn't thrown away his Audubon paintings or books. In his piece, published where else but Audubon Magazine, he doesn't suggest a name change for the outlet. But the story is just one of many, he said, that should make these conservation organizations consider how to handle the myths of the past, if they truly want to be more inclusive.

Audubon, in Lanham's imagining, didn't care about the family that he encountered. What he cared about was birds and birds alone, and that's a dangerous trajectory to follow.

"Sometimes," Lanham said, "you've got to take the binoculars down, let the bird song play in the background, and hear the humans."