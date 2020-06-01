SC congressmen united in call for more rural broadband funding during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA — In a rare show of unity among South Carolina's congressional delegation, all nine members from both parties signed on to a letter Monday urging U.S. House and Senate leaders to invest in rural broadband expansion.

The letter — spearheaded by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale — asked top officials to consider including broadband funding in future bills responding to the coronavirus,.

They argued the pandemic has shown how "unconnected Americans are at more of a disadvantage than ever."

The lawmakers noted that, with facilities like libraries and schools closed, students may struggle to access the internet for schoolwork, patients may be unable to receive telemedicine health care, employees may be unable to work from home and residents may not see critical information about how to mitigate the threat of the virus.

"These compelling reasons for expanding affordable broadband access only scratch the surface of the urgency of the need to connect all Americans," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter adds to growing momentum in the Palmetto State from business leaders and political figures on both sides of the aisle to address the connectivity gaps. A recent analysis commissioned by state health organizations found 193,000 households, or nearly one in 10 in South Carolina, don’t have a good connection.

Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, has long pushed to address broadband deficits and formed a task force in Congress to specifically focus on the issue last year, but he has recently found more success in recruiting others in the state to join the cause.

The Columbia Democrat has also used his new platform as chairman of a select committee on the coronavirus to champion the issue.

Lou Kennedy, the CEO of West Columbia's Nephron Pharmaceuticals and a top GOP donor, sent a letter to the delegation last month encouraging the rest of them to get on board, saying there are "few issues more critical to the long-term economic health of our state."

The pro-business S.C. Chamber of Commerce has also cited broadband expansion as a key step for increasing the state's economic competitiveness, encouraging both federal and state leaders to boost funding and develop plans to fill in connectivity gaps.

"It's one of those things that Democrats and Republicans, the federal delegation and state elected leaders can rally around," said S.C. Chamber president Ted Pitts. "This situation has shone a light on the need for us to work on infrastructure to close the loops and fill the gaps on the broadband front."

The accelerateSC committee formed by Gov. Henry McMaster to respond to the coronavirus recommended setting aside $100 million from the $1.9 billion of federal funds the state received in an initial coronavirus relief bill to finance the expansion of broadband statewide.