SC Congressman Joe Cunningham calls out DC hypocrisy and cracks beer in farewell speech

Charleston's Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has kept a low profile since losing South Carolina's 1st Congressional District seat in November.

But in his last speech on the House floor Thursday, the outgoing congressman didn't pull any punches and called out hypocrisy and divineness. Then, he cracked open a beer to celebrate his time in Washington. It was a DC Brau pale ale called Joint Resolution.

He didn't take a sip, though. The freshman lawmaker in 2019 had tried to bring a six-pack of craft beer onto the House floor but was stopped because alcohol is prohibited.

Cunningham e decried politicians who "consistently put their party ahead of their own people." He also alluded to GOP members who have embraced conspiracy theories and rhetoric about a rigged election that he said many congressmen don't actually believe in.

"In my short tenure, I’ve been disappointed with a lot that I’ve encountered," Cunningham said. "I’ve seen members mock the president behind his back, and praise him to his face. Loathe him in private, and worship him on television."

Cunningham said he tried to be a different politician and blamed some members for thinking too much about their clout instead of their constituents.

"I’ve seen them intentionally spread misinformation and lies, flirt with white supremacists, and pander to the most extreme voices in our society," Cunningham said. "And it’s been for one reason and one reason alone: self-preservation. People more interested in protecting themselves and their party than protecting our country."

Cunningham the 1st District race to Rep.-elect Nancy Mace by 1 percent, a margin of 5,000 votes.

The Charleston Democrat shocked the political world in 2018 when he flipped the seat from four decades of Republican control by an even tighter margin.

But Cunningham's tenure in Washington was short-lived.

After Mace was declared the victor by The Associated Press on Election Night, Cunningham waited three days before he formally conceded the race.

But since November, Cunningham has been making his way back into the spotlight. He has gone on national TV to decry congressional gridlock and even took aim at Gov. Henry McMaster for not instituting a statewide mask mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his farewell address, he said he was proud that two of his bills were signed into law by President Donald Trump and that he was ranked the fourth-most bipartisan member in Congress by the Lugar Center.

And he reflected that he never expected to be standing in Washington, that it's impressive that a Democrat was elected from "a ruby red and gerrymandered district" that overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016.

"But we made it here by promising something different," Cunningham said. "By promising to work with one another, reach across the aisle, listen to those we may not agree with and get things done."

The looming question is where Cunningham will take his career next? Gibbs Knotts, dean of the College of Charleston’s School of Humanities and also a political science professor at the college, said the speech takes swipes at some hyper-partisan Republicans but is an overall call to political civility.

Knotts said it could put Cunningham in a good position to run for state-level offices that may not be considered partisan or even a mayoral spot.

"If bipartisanship is dead, where do you turn?" Knotts said. "You think about nonpartisan races, like mayors who can speak to both sides."

Cunningham's last day in office is Jan. 3 when Mace is sworn in. She is keeping on his longtime constituent services director, April Derr, and will also keep the same offices in Mount Pleasant and Beaufort.

"And make no mistake, our democracy has been battered and bruised, but it is not yet broken," Cunningham said. "And to save it we must agree on one basic truth: That the other side is not the enemy."

Knotts said Cunningham's comments were important but that some things have to change to happen to achieve political civility.

"Maybe in a post-Trump era we'll get back to something like that," Knotts said. "It may also take redistricting reform to get there though."

In January 2019, Cunningham was talking up Lowcountry breweries and wanted to share some of the local tastes with other lawmakers.

That included giving a South Carolina six-pack to U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, co-chair of the House's Small Brewers Caucus.

Cunningham had carried the six-pack of cans up to Washington in his luggage earlier this week and, pressed to make his flight back home early on Friday afternoon, figured he could just hand deliver it to DeFazio in the House Chamber.

He was told it wasn't allowed.