SC congressional candidate Nancy Mace's car vandalized in Mount Pleasant

Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace's car was vandalized ahead of her final debate with Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham on Tuesday, according to Mount Pleasant police.

According to an incident report, Mace was shopping on Tuesday afternoon for a dress to wear for the televised debate at Nordstrom Rack off of Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant. When she got out of the shopping mall about 1:30 p.m., the report said, she noticed a profanity had been scratched into the driver-side passenger door of her black 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.

"We filed a police report and we are reaching out to all the local businesses to see who has footage of this in the event she was followed," campaign manager Mara Mellstrom said Wednesday. "She's got one vehicle and she's shuttling her kids around in this."

Mellstrom said there has not been any developments in the case.

Mace told police officers she did not suspect a particular person of the vandalism, according to the incident report, and no one followed her into the store.

The camera that was closest to Mace's vehicle at the Nordstrom Rack was "dead and currently not functioning," store employees told Mount Pleasant police.

Tuesday evening, Mace appeared on stage with Cunningham for the last debate in the competitive 1st Congressional District race.

The Democratic incumbent issued a statement Wednesday decrying the division in politics today.

"It does not matter who you support in this election, there is absolutely no place for this type of vandalism or animosity on either side," Cunningham said. "I sincerely hope that whoever did this to Representative Mace's car is found and held accountable."

Cunningham's also no stranger to the harsh rhetoric. An aide said Capitol Police has been contacted more than a dozen times regarding legitimate threats of bodily harm or ill intent towards Cunningham, his family or his staff.