SC colleges, schools get creative with nontraditional graduation ceremonies amid pandemic

Widespread school closures have impacted almost every facet of South Carolina students’ lives these past three months. Everything from college admission requirements to high school proms have been disrupted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

But for seniors, one major milestone stood out above the rest — graduation. Once considered a guaranteed rite of passage for students, in-person commencement ceremonies were suddenly jeopardized as schools and colleges across the state closed their doors.

While some schools remain steadfast with plans for online-only graduation ceremonies, dozens more have decided to create events that they say will allow seniors an opportunity to safely receive their diploma alongside their peers. They just needed to get creative.

Diploma drive-thru

At the Medical University of South Carolina, school officials said this year marked the first time the school did not hold traditional spring graduation ceremonies. Instead of receiving their diplomas in person, students had the option to participate in a drive-thru diploma pickup event outside the school’s wellness center on Courtenay Drive.

Whether they came in a minivan or a convertible, each student made the experience their own.

Some drove golf carts. One student rented a stretch limo. Some wore T-shirts, but most donned their caps and gowns.

Nancy Hagood, a graduate of the College of Medicine, coasted through on a bicycle.

“It was actually pretty fun — maybe more fun than sitting on the lawn for a couple hours,” she said. “It was still a great celebration, despite being in a pandemic.”

From start to finish, each student received a diploma in a few minutes, a stark contrast from traditional graduations that stretch on for hours.

In some ways, the event was more comparable to a tailgate party than a commencement ceremony. One family opted to set up portable folding chairs in the parking lot to watch graduates pass through.

The car line was flanked by professors and administrators, all wearing their own graduation garb as they would during a traditional ceremony. They waved signs, rang cowbells and used megaphones to cheer on each student who came through.

The drive-thru diploma pickup was the most lively commencement ceremony College of Medicine graduate John C. Elmore III said he’d ever been to.

“It’s really different from what we were all expecting a few months ago, but I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s a little disappointing to not get the usual end of my year, but COVID is out of my hands and so all I can do is accept it and make the most of it.”

Better than sitting at home

In Horry County, 35 seniors from PALM Charter High School received their diplomas on the racetrack of the Myrtle Beach Speedway last month.

Students donned their caps and gowns in a nearby parking lot before their parents drove them onto the historic track. The familiar Pomp and Circumstance tune crackled through the stadium speakers as friends and family members cheered from the grandstands.

It was only appropriate that these students had the opportunity to graduate on the racetrack, said Principal Avery Moore. PALM — an acronym for Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports — is the only high school of its kind in the United States, where students spend four years completing general education requirements alongside classes in welding, collision technology and auto mechanics.

“The philosophy at our school is to expose the student, get the student to do things that are unorthodox. So I guess there was a component of me that's always a little bit pushing the envelope,” Moore said. “Can you imagine virtual graduation versus out here on the speedway? I mean it’s night and day.”

Moore led the graduation procession behind the wheel of a custom, student-built race car before stopping short just before the finish line. Students remained in their cars for a short ceremony before each one crossed the finish line, received their diploma and got behind the wheel before completing a second lap around the track.

PALM student Skyler Touvell, 19, is the first person on his dad’s side of the family to receive a high school diploma. His family was nervous that they’d be forced to watch him complete this major milestone from a TV or computer screen.

"I would rather walk across a stage, but it’s better than sitting at home,” Touvell said.

Graduation uncertainties

For many high school seniors across the Palmetto State, traditional in-person graduation ceremonies were in limbo after schools closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Students and parents in Horry County lobbied school district officials to hold in-person ceremonies. Thousands signed online petitions to advocate for their cause. Similar petitions were created in Sumter and York school districts.

In Berkeley County, school district officials announced plans in mid-May to offer in-person ceremonies for students. Before that, little was known about how graduations would be conducted — or if they'd have them at all.

“We really didn’t even know if we were going to have one,” said Zane Jackson, a student at Cane Bay High School in Goose Creek.

Graduation is a big deal, Jackson said, but it wasn't as important to him as some of the major senior milestones he missed at the end of his senior year, including prom and the spring athletic season.

Still, he's glad he'll have the opportunity to see his classmates again before they part ways.

His school hasn't provided very many specifics about what the ceremony might look like. He knows it will take place outside on the school's football field. Each student is only allowed four guests, and everyone will be required to wear a mask.

Charleston County School District will also offer a combination of outdoor stadium graduations and drive-thru diploma ceremonies scheduled throughout June and July, officials announced last month.

"I definitely think it's good we're having a ceremony," Jackson said. "It may not be the most fun thing for me ... but I know a lot of my friends have been waiting for this and want to get recognized and graduate."