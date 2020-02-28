SC colleges cancel, modify some study abroad programs as coronavirus concerns escalate

As concerns surrounding the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continue to escalate, South Carolina colleges and universities have been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel or modify some study abroad programs and academic trips.

The College of Charleston announced Thursday that two study abroad programs in Seoul, South Korea, were impacted by the recent outbreak. One program was canceled entirely, and students are now returning to the United States. The other program's semester start date has been delayed, and students will begin courses with online instruction only, according to college spokesman Ron Menchaca.

South Korea has the biggest outbreak outside China, with 2,337 cases as of Friday morning, according to CNN. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that members of the public limit all non-essential travel to the country.

Students studying abroad in Italy have been another point of concern for university officials. The country has been identified as the largest outbreak in Europe, with more than 650 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering's Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.

Some College of Charleston students studying abroad in Italy have decided to return home, Menchaca said.

For now, the study abroad programs in Italy will continue, but cultural excursions and field trips have been canceled, Menchaca said.

Last month, the college announced it would cancel a study abroad program that was scheduled for May in China.

Officials from The Citadel decided Thursday to offer students studying abroad in Italy the opportunity to return to the U.S. if they'd like. The university will help pay for and organize travel arrangements, said spokesman Col. John Dorrian. The university will also help these students organize their course load so they can still get credit for the full semester.

The Citadel also had a study program scheduled for May in China that was canceled after the outbreak started, Dorrian said.

The college's only other study abroad program in that part of the world was scheduled for this summer in Taipei, Taiwan. The program is a U.S. Department of Defense-funded critical language initiative, and around 35 Citadel students were expected to attend. DOD hasn't made a decision on changing or canceling the program, Dorrian said.

There have been 61 total cases of the virus confirmed in the United States, according to the CDC, and the virus is not currently spreading.

Modifying and monitoring

Two of the state's largest schools, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, are also closely monitoring students abroad.

Clemson "stands ready to take any necessary actions to ensure the health of our students studying outside of the United States," according to a recent campus-wide email.

One Clemson student studying in Shanghai was forced to evacuate in late January, just three weeks into her study abroad program.

No other students abroad have been affected so far, said spokesman Joe Galbraith, but the university has canceled a handful of future university-sanctioned travel, including study abroad programs and faculty research trips.

"Outside of that, the impact has been minimal," Galbraith said.

Students wishing to return to the U.S. from Italy could do so if they choose, Galbraith said, but students would be organizing travel at their own expense.

The university sent out updated information to students in Italy on Thursday. It recommended that students avoid any upcoming travel plans, since "potential for exposure increases the more you travel, and you may inadvertently visit a destination with an emerging, localized outbreak."

Beyond study abroad opportunities, the possibility of a future pandemic or anything else that could disrupt classes poses significant academic, financial and community challenges, Galbraith said.

As part of the school's comprehensive emergency management plan, all Clemson students participated in a practice academic continuity day last week. All classes were held online in preparation for any unforeseen circumstances that would prevent students from coming to class for long periods of time, whether it be an epidemic, flooding, severe weather, or other events, Galbraith said.

Provost Bob Jones and Executive Vice President Tony Wagner will meet Monday for a pandemic preparedness session for the college's leadership and academic department heads.

School district plans

School districts across the state are also ramping up their coronavirus planning.

Earlier this week, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said she had contacted her own local school superintendent to see if the district was prepared, given the likelihood that the virus will spread across the U.S.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the S.C. Department of Education sent out information to all school districts with information on how to prevent the spread of the virus and how to look for students that could be experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“Now is kind of the time more than ever to push those things,” said Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown.

Every school district has an emergency response plan that includes illnesses and viruses, Brown said.

The protocols for handling coronavirus would be "a little bit different than they're used to," he said, but will generally entail reporting cases, instructing the child not to come to school, and disinfecting every surface that's been touched.

When it comes to closing schools, districts rely on guidance from DHEC, Brown said.

"We have had schools close in the past for viruses and flu and all other things to stop the spread," Brown said. "When you have 600 people in the same building, stuff spreads quick."

Greenville County School District has had a pandemic plan in place since 2005, said spokeswoman Teri Brinkman.

The plan contains an entire section on disease outbreak response and outlines disease monitoring activities and contingency plans for continuing educational instruction, Brinkman said.

In Charleston County, school officials are in communications with DHEC and are the beginning stages of looking at contingency plans, said spokesman Andy Pruitt.

Pruitt said the district has a pandemic framework in place but declined to elaborate on any specifics.